All The Links You Need For The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials are upon us, with the action kicking off at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13th.

The meet spans a total of six days and represents the sole opportunity for Aussie swimmers to earn qualification for next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Heats are scheduled for 10am local (8pm EDT previous day) while finals are scheduled for 7pm local (5am EDT) and the event lineup is as follows:

As a refresher, after following the FINA time standards for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Swimming Australia has reverted to its prior practices of setting its own qualification times which, in most cases, are faster than the FINA ‘A’ time standards.

Swimming Australia Qualification Times for 2023 World Championships

The Trials will be streamed through the Nine Network’s streaming platform.

We’ve published several previews to get hyped for this elite event so you have fewer than 12 hours to brush up on the key swimmers and races to watch.