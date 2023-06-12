All The Links You Need For The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Live Results
- Livestream (9now)
The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials are upon us, with the action kicking off at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13th.
The meet spans a total of six days and represents the sole opportunity for Aussie swimmers to earn qualification for next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Heats are scheduled for 10am local (8pm EDT previous day) while finals are scheduled for 7pm local (5am EDT) and the event lineup is as follows:
As a refresher, after following the FINA time standards for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Swimming Australia has reverted to its prior practices of setting its own qualification times which, in most cases, are faster than the FINA ‘A’ time standards.
Swimming Australia Qualification Times for 2023 World Championships
The Trials will be streamed through the Nine Network’s streaming platform.
We’ve published several previews to get hyped for this elite event so you have fewer than 12 hours to brush up on the key swimmers and races to watch.
- McKeown Eyes 800 Free Relay, Chalmers Entered in 100 Fly for Aussie World Trials
- Cate Campbell Drops Out of Aussie World Championship Trials
- World Championships Medalist William Yang to Undergo Back Surgery
- Who’s Missing from the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials?
- What Will Aussie Women’s 400 Medley Look Like Without Their Top Breaststrokers?
- 36-year-old Olympic Medalist Andrew Lauterstein Entered in Aussie World Trials
- Jack Cartwright Now Entered In Aussie World Championship Trials
- Olympian Zac Incerti Choosing Shoulder Rehab Over Aussie World Trials
- Kyle Chalmers Working on Construction Site Two Days a Week for Mental Health
- Aussie Head Coach Rohan Taylor Eyes World Record Opportunities at World Trials