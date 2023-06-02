Jack Cartwright Now Entered In Australian World Championship Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Since I originally posted the article on who’s missing from the 2023 Australian World Championships Trials, one athlete moved from the ‘is not competing’ to the ‘is competing’ column.

Jack Cartwright now appears on the final start list linked above, with the 24-year-old entered in the 50m/100m/200m freestyle. He told SwimSwam that it was simply an entry-timing error that rendered him missing on the previous version of the start list.

Cartwright carries seed times of 22.37 in the 50m, 48.66 in the 100m and 1:50.40 in the 200m free.

The St. Peters Western standout competed at last year’s World Championships, helping Australia score gold in the 4x100m mixed free relay and silver in the men’s 4x100m free relay.

His latest competition came at this year’s non-selection Australian National Championships. He produced times of 22.69 in the 50m free, 49.35 in the 100m free, and 1:50.59 in the 200m free.

In addition to potential individual slots, Cartwright is a viable candidate to join the men’s and mixed freestyle relays based on his potential performances in Melbourne.