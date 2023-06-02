Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

36-Year-Old Olympic Medalist Andrew Lauterstein Entered In Aussie World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

As we’re continuing to comb through the final start list for the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials, we’re picking out key entries and notable athletes expected to race at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center fewer than 2 weeks from now.

One significant name popped out in the form of Olympic medalist Andrew Lauterstein.

36-year-old Lauterstein is entered in just one event, the men’s 50m free, where he owns a seed time of 22.77. The Bayside swimmer posted that result at the 2021 Victorian Open Championships, a meet that marked another surprise appearance from the swimmer-turned-DJ.

Lauterstein also competed in that year’s Australian National Championships where he clocked another sub-23 second outing of 22.92.

Lauterstein earned 400m medley silver and 400m freestyle relay bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games. There in Beijing, Lauterstein also grabbed individual bronze in the men’s 100m fly behind the famously-analyzed duo of Michael Phelps (USA) and Milorad Cavic (SRB), who were separated by the slimmest of margins.

4
Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
28 minutes ago

Santos, schoeman, Lauterstein…. Give me a Phelps, Coughlin or Thorpe comeback please

Swim2win
37 minutes ago

comment image

Mason
38 minutes ago

Interesting to note that Lauterstein also beat Ian Crocker by 0.01s for the bronze in the 100m fly. Two crazy races happened right next to each other!

DK99
48 minutes ago

The most forgotten individual Olympic medallist ever, the man who got bronze behind Phelps and Cavic.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by DK99
