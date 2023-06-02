Summer Nationals Qualifier Katie Walker (2023) to Remain In-state at Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Walker from Mansfield, Texas, has elected to swim and study at Texas A&M University in the class of 2027. She will join Ellis Fox, Emma Guglielmello, Halina Panczyszyn , Hannah O’Leary, Miranda Grana, and Paula Warren in College Station next fall.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University. I want to send a big thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have shown nothing but support. Here’s to being an Aggie and GIG ‘EM👍”

Walker is a senior at Mansfield High School. She does her year-round swimming with Mansfield Aquatic Club and specializes in butterfly, for which we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our final list of top recruits from the class of 2023.

At the 2023 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, Walked wrapped up her prep career by placing 2nd in the 100 fly (53.51) and 6th in the 100 free (51.41), clocking a lifetime best in the fly. Two weeks later, she won the 200 fly and was a top-8 finisher in the 200 free and 100 fly at Speedo Sectionals-College Station. She also added PBs in the 50 free and 100 free leading off MAC relays.

Walker had another strong showing at her future collegiate pool, last summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championships. There, she won the 200 fly (2:14.19), was runner-up in the 100 fly (1:00.98), placed 3rd in the 100 free (57.53), and came in 6th in the 200 free (2:04.87). All four times were personal bests.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:56.24

100 fly – 53.51

200 free – 1:48.48

100 free – 50.56

50 free – 23.69

Walker’s best butterfly times would have ranked second for the Aggies last season behind only Olivia Theall. She would have scored in the B final of the 200 fly and the C final of the 100 fly at the 2023 SEC Championships.

