Texas State Finalist Hannah O’Leary Sends Verbal Commit to Texas A&M

Texas state finalist Hannah O’Leary has announced her decision to stay in-state and continue her academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University starting in the fall of 2023.

“Howdy!! I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University. I want to thank my family, friends, and my coaches for helping me get where I am today! I couldn’t have done it without their love and support! I can’t wait for the years ahead with my new Aggie family!! GIG’EM!!!”

O’Leary competes with Aquatex Swim Team and attends Round Rock High School, about 100 miles away from her future campus. She was a two-time state finalist in February at the 2022 UIL 6A Texas State Championship, finishing 3rd in the 200 IM with a lifetime best time of 2:00.82 and 5th in the 100 breast (1:03.05). She has qualified for the Texas State finals every year of her high school career, placing 7th in the 500 free her freshman year and cracking the 5:00.00 barrier by more than two seconds. Since then, she has competed at the 2021 Winter Juniors where she placed highest in the 200 IM in 65th place and 88th in the 100 breast. She also holds Futures cuts in the 100 yard fly and 500 yard free.

O’Leary had an eventful spring competition season this year, posting lifetime bests in four events at the College Station Sectionals in March: in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 breast. She placed highest in the 500 free at that meet, taking 4th place (4:54.70). In February, she posted a best time of 56.46 in the 100 fly as well. While that time would not necessarily score championship meet points with the Aggies, it demonstrates her well-roundedness and consistent improvement across all four strokes which makes her a promising IM specialist.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.97

200 breast – 2:19.25

200 IM – 2:00.82

400 IM – 4:23.77

She would have come closest to making finals at the 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships in the 200 IM where her best time would have placed her 30th, within six spots of the ‘C’ final. She also would have finished 36th in both the 100 breast and 400 IM.

O’Leary will be joining a solid breaststroke and IM training group with the Aggies led by rising junior Bobbi Kennet who placed 8th in the 100 breast and 15th in the 200 IM at last year’s championships. Kennett was Texas A&M’s only finalist in the 200 IM. Rising sophomore Joelle Reddin will also be an advantageous training partner for O’Leary; she was the Aggies’ highest-placing finisher in the 200 breast and 400 IM, qualifying for the ‘C’ finals of each race.

O’Leary will be entering Texas A&M’s swim and dive program with at least one familiar face: her Round Rock High School teammate Emma Gettys, a distance freestyler and butterflier, who is also part of the class of 2023. Together, they join Halina Panczyszyn, Paula Warren, Gracie Walker, Katie Walker, Miranda Grana, Emma Gettys, Emma Hrasko, Emma Guglielmello, and Ellis Fox in the Aggies’ class of 2023 verbal commitments. Notably, all of these swimmers are Texas natives except Grana who is from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Texas A&M women are coming off a 6th place finish at the 2022 SEC Championships under head coach Steve Bultman who is at the beginning of his third decade with the Aggies.

