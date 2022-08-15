David Popovici Busts Out 1:42.97 200 Free World Junior Record

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
David Popovici of Romania has been unstoppable since the Olympic Games, including while competing at these 2022 European Championships.
The 17-year-old already nailed a new World Record in the men’s 100m freestyle two days ago, taking gold in a historic time of 46.86.
Popovici’s 46.86 World Record Post
Now on day 5, the Romanian rocket crushed the fastest 200m freestyle time of his career, roaring to the Rome wall in a time of 1:42.97. That not only took the gold tonight but it also established a monster new World Junior Record.
Splitting 24.10/26.25/26.61/26.01, Popovici beat the field tonight by well over 2 seconds, with Swiss ace Antonio Djakovic taking silver in 1:45.60 and Austria’s Felix Auboeck getting it done for bronze in 1:45.89.
Entering this meet, the World Junior Record stood at the 1:43.21 Popovici threw down en route to taking the gold at this year’s World Championships. He also took the 100m freestyle title there in Budapest as well.
Splits for the 1:43.21 previous PB for the teen included 23.77/26.19/26.31/26.95, showing how Popovici was patient on the opening 50, saving a little extra for the final 50 this time around.
Per below, his final lap beat his final Budapest split of 26.95 by nearly one second.
|Popovici Worlds Gold
|Popovici Europeans Gold
|23.77
|24.10
|26.19
|26.25
|26.31
|26.61
|26.95
|26.01
𝐏 𝐎 𝐏 𝐎 𝐕 𝐈 𝐂 𝐈 𝐂 𝐑 🇷🇴
What a race from David Popovici! It’s another gold medal and another Championship Record. Rome will forever remember his impact on this Championships 🥇#LENRoma2022 #LEN #Aquatics #Swimming pic.twitter.com/b2LfNUzggW
— LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 15, 2022
Popovici had already entered the list of all-time 200 freestyle performers with his previous WJR but he now frog-hopped Yannick Agnel to become the 3rd fastest man in history in this event.
In terms of performances, Popovici is just .01 outside of tying American Olympic icon Michael Phelps, with tonight’s outing checking in as the 4th fastest swim of all time.
All-Time 200 Freestyle Performers
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00 (2009)
- Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:42.96 (2008)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 1:42.97 (20220
- Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:43.14 (2012)
- Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:43.90
All-Time 200 Freestyle Performances
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00 (2009)
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.81 (2009)
- Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:42.96 (2008)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 1:42.97 (2022)
- Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:43.14 (2012)
As Popovici’s previous WJR also stood as the European Junior Record, his time tonight now established a new standard for that mark. Additionally, his result obliterated the previous Championships Record of 1:44.79 Russia’s Martin Malyutin put on the books last year.
Holy Moly
David almost came home a second faster than at worlds
“busts out”
I too, busted out in 1:42.97
Respectfully what the frick
Dude has reached Tyson and Bolt like levels. Must see every time he swims. Crowd on their feet and cameras flashing.
Popovici’s progression in the 200 free is something never happened before: his PB was 1.48.38 in May 2021 (Euros), then 1.46.16 in June 2021 (in a Romanian race), then 1.45.26 in July 2021 (Eurojuniors), then 1.44.68 at the end of July 2021 (Olympics), then 1.43.21 in June 2022 (Worlds) and finally (for now) 1.42.97 in August 2022 (Euros). Almost 6 seconds of improvement in 1 year and 3 months.
more than biedermann ever dropped in a year
Biedermann’s improvement (astonishing) is easy to remind: from 1.46.00 at Olympics 2008 to 1.42.00 at Worlds 2009
Braden just curious do you know what the requirements are for T&F WJR’s and world youth records? just curious how the IAAF does it compared to FINA.
Athletics is more complicated.
They track “World Youth Bests,” which are 17-or-younger throughout the year. But only in certain events, only in outdoor events, and they don’t call them records.
Then they keep World U20 Records, that require you to be 19 the whole year (so 19 as of December 31 of a year) or younger to be eligible. They used to call those World Junior Records, but now they call them World U20 Records.
Like swimming, there are a few results that should have been U20 WRs but weren’t ratified. Unlike swimming, they are way more transparent about the reasons why they aren’t ratified.
thanks Braden this helps a lot
I wondered if we would ever see a 42 again, Yannick gave me hope but alas.
We are seeing greatness
What a swim. He called it last year.