David Popovici Busts Out 1:42.97 200 Free World Junior Record

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

David Popovici of Romania has been unstoppable since the Olympic Games, including while competing at these 2022 European Championships.

The 17-year-old already nailed a new World Record in the men’s 100m freestyle two days ago, taking gold in a historic time of 46.86.

Popovici’s 46.86 World Record Post

Now on day 5, the Romanian rocket crushed the fastest 200m freestyle time of his career, roaring to the Rome wall in a time of 1:42.97. That not only took the gold tonight but it also established a monster new World Junior Record.

Splitting 24.10/26.25/26.61/26.01, Popovici beat the field tonight by well over 2 seconds, with Swiss ace Antonio Djakovic taking silver in 1:45.60 and Austria’s Felix Auboeck getting it done for bronze in 1:45.89.

Entering this meet, the World Junior Record stood at the 1:43.21 Popovici threw down en route to taking the gold at this year’s World Championships. He also took the 100m freestyle title there in Budapest as well.

Splits for the 1:43.21 previous PB for the teen included 23.77/26.19/26.31/26.95, showing how Popovici was patient on the opening 50, saving a little extra for the final 50 this time around.

Per below, his final lap beat his final Budapest split of 26.95 by nearly one second.

Popovici Worlds Gold Popovici Europeans Gold 23.77 24.10 26.19 26.25 26.31 26.61 26.95 26.01

Popovici had already entered the list of all-time 200 freestyle performers with his previous WJR but he now frog-hopped Yannick Agnel to become the 3rd fastest man in history in this event.

In terms of performances, Popovici is just .01 outside of tying American Olympic icon Michael Phelps, with tonight’s outing checking in as the 4th fastest swim of all time.

As Popovici’s previous WJR also stood as the European Junior Record, his time tonight now established a new standard for that mark. Additionally, his result obliterated the previous Championships Record of 1:44.79 Russia’s Martin Malyutin put on the books last year.