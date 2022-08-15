Italy’s Breaststrokers Help The Nation Stay Atop The Euros Medal Table

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

The host nation of Italy remains atop the overall swimming medal table through five days of competition at these 2022 European Championships. And, the Italian breaststroking contingent is a large contributor to their overall medal haul of 21 total pieces of hardware thus far.

Over the course of the competition, Italy earned six total medals in the breaststroke discipline across both men and women.

The men’s 100m breast saw Nicolo Martinenghi and Federico Poggio go 1-2, while the women’s 100m breast followed suit with Benedetta Pilato earning gold and Lisa Angiolini snagging silver.

In the 200m breast, Luca Pizzini claimed bronze for the men as Martina Carraro secured silver for the women.

The Netherlands remains #2 in the swimming medal standings while Hungary’s performances kept the nation in the #3 slot.

Last year at the 2020 European Championships, which were held in 2021, saw Italy rank 3rd with Great Britain claiming the overall medal table trophy and Russia coming in as runners-up.

Italy has never before won the entire swimming medal table, so we’ll see if the host nation can keep its position atop the competition with just 2 days of racing left here in Rome.