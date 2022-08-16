Winter Juniors Qualifier Halina Panczyszyn (2023) Verbals to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Halina Panczyszyn from Flower Mound, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Texas A&M University Aggies for 2023-24.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University!! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for getting me here and showing endless support. Hyped to be an Aggie! Gig’em👍🏼”

Panczyszyn is a rising senior at Flower Mound High School. She does her year-round swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club and specializes in back, free, fly, and IM. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and a Futures qualifier in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. In her junior year high school season, she placed third in the 100 back at the 2022 Texas UIL 6A State Championship (55.18) after having notched a PB (54.63) in prelims. Less than a month later, she had a stellar performance at College Station Sectionals, earning lifetime bests in the SCY 50/200 free, 200 back, and 100 fly and finaling in the 200 free (29th), 100 back (8th), 200 back (18th), and 100 fly (31st).

Panczyszyn competed this summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in College Station as well as the Summer Junior National Championships in Irvine.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.09

100 back – 54.63

200 back – 2:01.54

100 fly – 57.39

200 IM – 2:06.54

100 free – 52.34

200 free – 1:52.31

Texas A&M has also received verbal commitments for the class of 2027 from Ellis Fox, Emma Guglielmello, and Hannah O’Leary. Panczyszyn will overlap with Aggie backstrokers Kaitlyn Owens (52.02), Jordan Buechler (53.11), Aviv Barzelay (53.06), and Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe (54.42).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.