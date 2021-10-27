Texas UIL 5A State Champion Ellis Fox (2023) Verbals to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Lubbock, Texas native Ellis Fox has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I am beyond humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! First, I’d like to acknowledge that none of this would be possible without the unfailing glory and grace of God. Secondly, I’d like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and teachers. Y’all have blessed me beyond measure and helped push and encourage me to be the best version of myself! I cannot wait for the next 4 years under Coach Bultman, Coach Maxvill, and the amazing staff in Aggieland! GIG’EM”

Fox swims for Lubbock High School, where she is currently a junior, and Lubbock Swim Club. As a sophomore at the 2021 Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 100 fly (55.67) and was 3rd in the 200 IM (2:04.77). As a freshman at the 2020 5A State Meet, she was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.72) and 100 back (55.30). She also clocked PBs leading off the freestyle relays (24.64/51.30).

Two weeks after high school season ended in 2020, Fox had a strong showing at College Station Sectionals where she finaled in the 100/200 back, 100 fly and 200/400 IM. She earned lifetime bests in the SCY 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM as well as the LCM 200 IM and 400 IM.

Fox updated her PBs in the LCM 100/200 back (1:05.28/2:21.05) and 100 fly (1:03.93) this summer at West Fargo Futures, placing 10th in the 100 back, 12th in the 200 back, and 16th in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.85

100 back – 55.30

200 back – 2:01.06

100 fly – 54.72

200 fly – 2:04.69

100 free – 51.30

200 IM – 2:04.77

400 IM – 4:30.16

