College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 27-31, 2021

This week’s NCAA slate gets underway on Friday with several noteworthy dual meet matchups, including a cross-town rivalry showdown between TCU and SMU.

Both USC squads will be in action after a strong opening performance a few weeks ago, with the Trojan women battling UC Santa Barbara and the men taking on Washington State, and there’s a monster matchup between Florida and Georgia as well.

Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech will also converge for a two-day meet hosted by the Buckeyes.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.