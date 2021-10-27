Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 27-31, 2021

Comments: 1

This week’s NCAA slate gets underway on Friday with several noteworthy dual meet matchups, including a cross-town rivalry showdown between TCU and SMU.

Both USC squads will be in action after a strong opening performance a few weeks ago, with the Trojan women battling UC Santa Barbara and the men taking on Washington State, and there’s a monster matchup between Florida and Georgia as well.

Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech will also converge for a two-day meet hosted by the Buckeyes.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Binghamton vs Colgate 10/29 x x
TCU vs SMU 10/29 x x
Minnesota vs Nebraska 10/29 x
Purdue vs Rutgers 10/29 x
North Texas vs Incarnate Word 10/29 x
Rice Intrasquad 10/29 x
Liberty vs East Carolina 10/29 x
Holy Cross vs Fairfield 10/29 x x
Iona vs Providence 10/29 x x
Eastern Illinois vs Ball State (swimming only) 10/29 x x
Southern Illinois/Illinois/Illinois State 10/29 x
St. Francis Brooklyn vs Mount St. Mary’s 10/29 x x
UNI vs Valparaiso 10/29 x
USC vs UC Santa Barbara 10/29 x
USC vs Washington State 10/29 x
Howard vs American 10/29 x x
Florida vs Georgia 10/29 x x
South Carolina vs Queens 10/29 x x
UMass Amherst vs BU 10/30 x x
FSU vs Florida Southern 10/30 x x
FSU/North Florida/West Florida 10/30 x
SMU vs Oklahoma Christian/UIW 10/30 x
Iowa State vs Nebraska 10/30 x
Georgetown vs Villanova 10/30 x x
Minnesota vs St. Thomas 10/30 x x
William & Mary vs UMBC 10/30 x x
IUPUI v Rutgers 10/30 x
Nova Southeastern vs FIU 10/30 x
Campbell/Old Dominion vs Gardner-Webb 10/30 x
FAU Alumni Meet 10/30 x x
Milwaukee vs UIC 10/30 x x
Valparaiso/Youngstown State/Green Bay 10/30 x x
Canisius vs Geneseo 10/30 x x
Fairfield vs Providence 10/30 x x
Marist vs Rider 10/30 x x
Monmouth vs Seton Hall 10/30 x x
Niagara vs Nazareth 10/30 x x
Bowling Green vs Eastern Michigan 10/30 x
Akron vs Miami OH 10/30 x
Ball State vs Ohio University 10/30 x
Buffalo vs University of Toledo 10/30 x
San Diego vs Loyola Marymount 10/30 x
Pacific/San Jose State/UCSC 10/30 x x
Sacred Heart vs Stony Brook 10/30 x
Wagner vs Mount St. Mary’s 10/30 x x
UCLA vs Washington State 10/30 x
USC Alumni Relays 10/30 x x
Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara 10/30 x x
Lafayette vs Colgate 10/30 x x
UVA vs Army 10/30 x x
Vanderbilt vs Illinois 10/30 x
CSU Bakersfield vs Pomona-Pitzer 10/20 x x
Georgia Tech Alumni Meet 10/30 x x
Bellarmine vs Butler 10/30 x
Denison vs Xavier 10/30 x x
McKendree/Maryville/Illinois State 10/30 x
UC San Diego vs UC Davis 10/30 x
Maine vs Maine Maritime 10/30 x x
Duke/UNC Wilmington/Boston College 10/29-10/30 x x
UNH vs CCSU 10/29-10/30 x
Ohio State/Indiana/Penn State/Virginia Tech 10/29-10/30 x x
UNC Asheville vs Georgia Southern 10/29-10/30 x
East Carolina/Penn State/Liberty 10/29-10/30 x
Halloween Howl (New Mexico) 10/29-10/30 x
Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola Maryland) 10/29-10/30 x x
New Mexico vs New Mexico State 10/29-10/30 x
A10 Invitational (Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, Oakland, George Mason) 10/30-10/31 x x

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Old Retired Guy
57 minutes ago

SwimSwam journalists, that is a LOT of meets being covered. You do the swimming world proud. Respect.

1
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!