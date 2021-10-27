College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 27-31, 2021

This week’s NCAA slate gets underway on Friday with several noteworthy dual meet matchups, including a cross-town rivalry showdown between TCU and SMU.
Both USC squads will be in action after a strong opening performance a few weeks ago, with the Trojan women battling UC Santa Barbara and the men taking on Washington State, and there’s a monster matchup between Florida and Georgia as well.
Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech will also converge for a two-day meet hosted by the Buckeyes.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Binghamton vs Colgate
|10/29
|x
|x
|TCU vs SMU
|10/29
|x
|x
|Minnesota vs Nebraska
|10/29
|x
|Purdue vs Rutgers
|10/29
|x
|North Texas vs Incarnate Word
|10/29
|x
|Rice Intrasquad
|10/29
|x
|Liberty vs East Carolina
|10/29
|x
|Holy Cross vs Fairfield
|10/29
|x
|x
|Iona vs Providence
|10/29
|x
|x
|Eastern Illinois vs Ball State (swimming only)
|10/29
|x
|x
|Southern Illinois/Illinois/Illinois State
|10/29
|x
|St. Francis Brooklyn vs Mount St. Mary’s
|10/29
|x
|x
|UNI vs Valparaiso
|10/29
|x
|USC vs UC Santa Barbara
|10/29
|x
|USC vs Washington State
|10/29
|x
|Howard vs American
|10/29
|x
|x
|Florida vs Georgia
|10/29
|x
|x
|South Carolina vs Queens
|10/29
|x
|x
|UMass Amherst vs BU
|10/30
|x
|x
|FSU vs Florida Southern
|10/30
|x
|x
|FSU/North Florida/West Florida
|10/30
|x
|SMU vs Oklahoma Christian/UIW
|10/30
|x
|Iowa State vs Nebraska
|10/30
|x
|Georgetown vs Villanova
|10/30
|x
|x
|Minnesota vs St. Thomas
|10/30
|x
|x
|William & Mary vs UMBC
|10/30
|x
|x
|IUPUI v Rutgers
|10/30
|x
|Nova Southeastern vs FIU
|10/30
|x
|Campbell/Old Dominion vs Gardner-Webb
|10/30
|x
|FAU Alumni Meet
|10/30
|x
|x
|Milwaukee vs UIC
|10/30
|x
|x
|Valparaiso/Youngstown State/Green Bay
|10/30
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Geneseo
|10/30
|x
|x
|Fairfield vs Providence
|10/30
|x
|x
|Marist vs Rider
|10/30
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Seton Hall
|10/30
|x
|x
|Niagara vs Nazareth
|10/30
|x
|x
|Bowling Green vs Eastern Michigan
|10/30
|x
|Akron vs Miami OH
|10/30
|x
|Ball State vs Ohio University
|10/30
|x
|Buffalo vs University of Toledo
|10/30
|x
|San Diego vs Loyola Marymount
|10/30
|x
|Pacific/San Jose State/UCSC
|10/30
|x
|x
|Sacred Heart vs Stony Brook
|10/30
|x
|Wagner vs Mount St. Mary’s
|10/30
|x
|x
|UCLA vs Washington State
|10/30
|x
|USC Alumni Relays
|10/30
|x
|x
|Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara
|10/30
|x
|x
|Lafayette vs Colgate
|10/30
|x
|x
|UVA vs Army
|10/30
|x
|x
|Vanderbilt vs Illinois
|10/30
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs Pomona-Pitzer
|10/20
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech Alumni Meet
|10/30
|x
|x
|Bellarmine vs Butler
|10/30
|x
|Denison vs Xavier
|10/30
|x
|x
|McKendree/Maryville/Illinois State
|10/30
|x
|UC San Diego vs UC Davis
|10/30
|x
|Maine vs Maine Maritime
|10/30
|x
|x
|Duke/UNC Wilmington/Boston College
|10/29-10/30
|x
|x
|UNH vs CCSU
|10/29-10/30
|x
|Ohio State/Indiana/Penn State/Virginia Tech
|10/29-10/30
|x
|x
|UNC Asheville vs Georgia Southern
|10/29-10/30
|x
|East Carolina/Penn State/Liberty
|10/29-10/30
|x
|Halloween Howl (New Mexico)
|10/29-10/30
|x
|Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola Maryland)
|10/29-10/30
|x
|x
|New Mexico vs New Mexico State
|10/29-10/30
|x
|A10 Invitational (Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, Oakland, George Mason)
|10/30-10/31
|x
|x
SwimSwam journalists, that is a LOT of meets being covered. You do the swimming world proud. Respect.