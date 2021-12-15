Puerto Rico National Record-holder Emma Guglielmello Verbals to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Guglielmello, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from The Woodlands, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for 2023-24 and beyond.

“I am so honored and blessed to be able to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my family, friends and coaches. I can’t wait for the years ahead with Coach Steve, Coach Caroline and my new Aggie family!! GIG’EM!!!”

Guglielmello is a junior at The Woodlands High School. She does her year-round swimming at Magnolia Aquatic Club under coaches Clayton Cagle and Terry Jones and specializes in the longer range of the freestyle events. She holds the Puerto Rico national record in the SCM 1500 free (17:16.05), having won the event in October at the Puerto Rico International Swimming Open. She also won the 800 free (9:00.09) and 400 free (4:22.25). In addition, she holds NAG records in Puerto Rico for the 15-16 800/1500 free (LCM) and 400/800 free (SCM).

Guglielmello recently competed at Winter Juniors West, where she placed 16th in the 1650 free with a PB of 16:51.67. She earned PBs in the 400 (4:28.00), 800 (9:02.32), and 1500 (17:22.26) LCM freestyles this summer at West Fargo Futures, coming in 4th in the 1500 and 5th in the 800.

She was invited in 2020 to USA Swimming’s National Diversity Select Camp and is an Open Water Nationals qualifier. Her best SCY times include:

1650 free – 16:51.67

1000 free – 10.06.79

500 free – 4:57.51

200 free – 1:53.97

400 IM – 4:36.95

Guglielmello will join the Aggies’ class of 2027 with Ellis Fox. She will overlap with distance swimmer Abby Grottle, currently a sophomore on the A&M roster.

