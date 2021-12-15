Two Aussie Backstroke Age Records Fall In Queensland

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two men’s backstroke age records bit the dust at these 2021 Queensland Championships, with Olympian Isaac Cooper and rising ace Joshua Edwards-Smith getting it done.

First, 17-year-old Cooper of Rackley produced a new lifetime best of 24.59 in the 50m backstroke to take his age category’s gold medal today. That not only overtook his previous career-quickest of 24.69 from this past May but it also established a new Australian National Age Record.

Yesterday it was 18-year-old Joshua Edwards-Smith‘s turn, taking on the men’s 200m back. Placing runner-up behind winner Mitch Larkin‘s 1:55.97, Edwards-Smith clocked a time of 1:57.09.

For Griffith’s Edwards-Smith, his result checks in as the mna’s first-ever mark under the 2:00 threshold. Splitting 57.20/59.89, he dipped under the previous National Age Record of 1:57.90 Larkin put on the books back in 2015.

Just for perspective, Edwards-Smith’s 1:57.09 performance would render the teen as the 7th fastest American 17-18-year-old male in history.

Also in the water today was two-time individual Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus, as the St. Peters Western superstar placed 4th in the women’s 1500m free with a time of 16:24.84.

The top woman in the race was 24-year-old Moesha Johnson who scored a time of 16:01.66, the 2nd best performance of her career.

The men’s 800m free saw Tommy Neill take over the top of the podium, with the Rackley 19-year-old stopping the clock in a time of 7:57.52 as the only competitor to get under 8:02 in the race.