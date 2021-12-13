Titmus Takes 400 Free In 4:04 While Southam Slices More Time Off 100 Free PB

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ariarne Titmus was back in the water today taking on the women’s 400m free and 100m free double here at the Queensland Championships.

Yesterday Titmus, who is only now getting back into the groove since taking some time off for mind and body post-Tokyo, placed 2nd in the 200m free behind 17-year-old Olympic teammate Mollie O’Callaghan.

Today, however, Titmus was in total control of the 400m free, posting a super solid return effort of 4:04.64 to take the race by about 3 seconds. St. Peters Western training mate Kiah Melverton was next in line in 4:07.63 while Griffith’s 24-year-old Moesha Johnson was good enough for bronze tonight in 4:08.00.

For perspective, Titmus’ 4:04.64 time here would have placed 6th in that Tokyo final as a testament to how dangerous the Dean Boxall–trained swimmer is in this distance.

This is the event in which the Tasmanian ended American icon Katie Ledecky’s international meet winning streak by taking gold at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

She solidified the fact that performance was not a fluke by grabbing gold on the biggest stage at this summer’s Olympic Games, posting a monster 3:56.69 as a new Olympic Record.

In the 100m free, a lesser event for Titmus, the 21-year-old hit a time of 56.39 to snag 6th place. Taking the top spot was the aforementioned on-fire 17-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan.

Tonight the teen put up a time of 53.62, registering the 4th fastest performance of her young career. She owns a lifetime best of 53.08 from Tokyo, so tonight’s result sits only just over half a second off of that.

Behind her tonight was 23-year-old Shayna Jack, the woman who is making her racing debut after having served a 2-years suspension for having tested positive for a banned substance in 2019.

Jack is competing in her first meet since the Australian Trials in 2019 and already hit near-lifetime bests in day 1’s relays. In this individual 1free, Jack earned a runner-up time of 53.80, touching just .18 behind O’Callaghan.

Splitting 26.62/27.18, Jack was also within range of her best-ever, a mark of 53.18 from those 2019 Trials.

The men’s 100 free open category saw 16-year-old Flynn Southam shave another .02 off of his newly-minted lifetime best from yesterday.

Competing in the 16-year-old race 24 hours ago, Southam logged 49.42 to surpass an Ian Thorpe Queensland Age Record.

Today, splitting 24.62/24.78, Southam sliced another .02 away to hit 49.40 as the winner over Tommy Neill who was oh-so-close in 49.43. Neill was also in the water contesting the 400m free, beating the field by over a second in 3:50.20.

