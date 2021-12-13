Yannick Agnel Admits To Sex With Minor, Denies Coercion In Rape Case

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yannick Agnel has admitted to having sex with a minor but denied coercion, a public prosecutor said on Monday.

Agnel was arrested on Thursday at his home in Paris on suspicion of rape and sexual assault and placed in police custody in Mulhouse.

On Saturday, he was indicted for rape and sexual assault of a minor and released from police custody.

At a public press conference on Monday, Mulhouse public prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot said that Agnel “recognizes the substance of the allegations against him,” and added that the 29-year-old did not “sense there was coercion.”

Roux-Morizot also said that prosecutors believe that the age difference between Agnel and the girl, 13 at the time, is sufficient to show that there was coercion.

“When there is a ten-year age difference, this is considered by the law to be a case of constraint,” Roux-Morizot said.

Roux-Morizot also said the events took place in 2016 in several locations, including Spain, Thailand and Brazil.

The plaintiff is reportedly the daughter of one of Agnel’s coaches from the Mulhouse Olympic Swimming Club.

The investigation was prompted after the swimmer filed a complaint against Agnel, claiming he had sexual interactions with her when she was 13 and he was 24.

French law dictates that an adult cannot have consensual sex with somebody under the age of 15. Earlier this year, the French parliament adopted legislation that characterizes sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape and punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

You can see the prosecutor speak (in French), below:

Agnel, now 29, claimed two gold medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, winning the men’s 200 freestyle and anchoring the French men’s 400 freestyle relay. He also swam the fourth leg on their silver medal-winning 800 free relay, and was a double gold medalist at the 2013 World Championships in the 200 free and 400 free relay.

Agnel is currently the world record holder in the men’s 400 freestyle in short course meters (3:32.25), and owns the fastest time ever recorded in a textile suit in the LCM 200 free from those 2012 Games (1:43.14).

Since retiring from the sport in 2016, Agnel has made some media appearances on French television and did coverage for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. He was also writing a column and participating in a podcast on the topic of E-Sports, but has been suspended from that role pending outcome of these proceedings.