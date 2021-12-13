Cyclones Down Hawkeyes In Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Dual

2021 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Swimming & Diving Meet

Friday, December 10, 2021

Ames, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Final Score: Iowa State 191, Iowa 79

The Iowa State women’s swimming and diving team picked up a decisive victory over rival Iowa on Friday, pulling the Cyclones ahead in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series that features several different sports.

The Cyclones won the meet 191-79 to go up 10-9 on the Hawkeyes to conclude 2021 competition in the series. Women’s tennis, gymnastics and softball are still to be contested in the series next year.

Iowa State dominated the meet by winning every swimming event on the schedule, while Iowa picked up two diving victories.

The Cyclones had five swimmers win two individual events apiece. Sophomores Ashley Bengtson and Brinley Horras were dominant in the freestyles, with Bengston winning the 100 (51.07) and 200 free (1:49.78) and Horras claiming the 500 (4:56.95) and 1000 free (10:07.73).

A trio of seniors also added a pair of victories, as Emily Haan swept the 100 (55.45) and 200 back (2:01.95), Lehr Thorson did the same in the 100 (1:01.71) and 200 breast (2:16.54), and Lucia Rizzo came out on top in the 100 fly (55.28) and 200 IM (2:02.47).

Also winning for the Cyclones was Winter Craig in the 200 fly (2:02.13), Andie Quirke in the 50 free (23.73), and the team crusied to wins in the 200 medley (1:41.62) and 400 free relays (3:25.39).

On the boards, Iowa’s Sam Tamborski won the 3-meter (338.10) and teammate Sarah Ballard led the 1-meter (304.30).

FINAL SCORE