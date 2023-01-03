Summer Juniors Qualifier Paula Warren Opts To Remain In-State With Texas A&M (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paula Warren is set to remain in-state next fall with the Texas A&M Aggies. Warren is a senior at Vista Ridge High School, located in Cedar Park, Texas. She also swims year-round with Nitro, also in Cedar Park.

“If you can’t tell… I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! Big thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting and pushing me. I can’t wait to join the Aggie family!! GIG ‘EM! 👍”

Warren specializes in backstroke with some sprint to mid-distance freestyle mixed in. She competed in the 100 and 200 back at Speedo Junior Nationals this past August, where she recorded as high as a 39th place finish in the 100 (1:04.07). She also is a Speedo Sectional champion, as she won the 100m and 200m back in July with a best times of 1:03.29 and 2:15.26.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.03

200 free – 1:51.11

100 back – 55.07

200 back – 1:58.29

Warren most recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where she advanced to finals in the 200 back. She ended up finishing 23rd overall with a 1:59.35. She also set a personal best time of 24.48 in the 50 free as the lead-off for Nitro’s 200 freestyle relay.

The Texas A&M women finished 6th at the 2022 SEC Championships. Warren is closest to being in scoring range in the 200 back, as it took a 1:57.46 to advance to finals at last year’s meet. She is a bit farther out in the 100 back, as it took a 53.67 to qualify. Backstroke was an okay event for the Aggies last season, as they scored 29 points in the 200 and 20 points in the 100.

Junior Jordan Buechler leads the team this season in the 100 backstroke with a 53.76, which she did at the Art Adamson Invite in November. Sophomore Aviv Barzelay leads the team in the 200 back with a 1:54.56. Both will be in College Station for at least a year to overlap with Warren.

Joining Warren in Texas A&M’s class of 2027 is Halina Panczyszyn, Hannah O’Leary, Gracie Walker, Katie Walker, Miranda Grana, Emma Gettys, Emma Hrasko, Emma Guglielmello, and Ellis Fox. The entire class is from Texas, with the exception of Grana who is from Guadalajara, Mexico.

