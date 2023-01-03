2022 Short Course World Championships: Full Results Report

2022 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 18, 2022

Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre, Melbourne, Australia

SCM (25m)

Prize Money

Meet Site

Full Results Book

An action-packed six days of racing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships came to a close in mid-December, with 14 world records falling and numerous exciting battles having been contested in front of a raucous Australian crowd at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center.

Now with the event done and dusted, it’s time to take a look back at the full list of medalists and see which swimmers had the most trips to the podium.

FULL MEDALISTS TABLE

Key: WR – World Record, WJ – World Junior Record, CR – Championship Record, AS – Asian Record, AF – African Record, NR – National Record, OC – Oceanian Record, AM – Americas Record

Women’s Events

Men’s Events

Mixed Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 4×50 Freestyle Relay France, 1:27.33 WR Australia, 1:28.03 Netherlands, 1:28.53 4×50 Medley Relay United States, 1:35.15 WR Italy, 1:36.01 ER Canada, 1:36.93 NR

NOTES

FINAL MEDAL TABLE

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 17 13 6 36 2 Australia 13 8 5 26 3 Italy 5 6 5 16 4 Canada 3 4 7 14 5 South Africa 3 1 1 5 6 Japan 2 2 2 6 7 France 1 3 1 5 8 Netherlands 1 1 6 8 9 Hong Kong 1 1 0 2 10 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 11 Brazil 1 0 0 1 Cayman Islands 1 0 0 1 South Korea 1 0 0 1 14 New Zealand 0 2 0 2 15 Great Britain 0 1 3 4 16 Norway 0 1 1 2 Poland 0 1 1 2 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 19 Romania 0 1 0 1 20 Sweden 0 0 3 3 21 China 0 0 2 2 Germany 0 0 2 2 23 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 Totals (24 entries) 50 46 49 145

You can find the full results book from the competition here.