2022 Short Course World Championships: Full Results Report

2022 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 18, 2022
- Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre, Melbourne, Australia
- SCM (25m)
- Prize Money
- Meet Site
- Full Results Book
An action-packed six days of racing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships came to a close in mid-December, with 14 world records falling and numerous exciting battles having been contested in front of a raucous Australian crowd at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center.
Now with the event done and dusted, it’s time to take a look back at the full list of medalists and see which swimmers had the most trips to the podium.
FULL MEDALISTS TABLE
Key: WR – World Record, WJ – World Junior Record, CR – Championship Record, AS – Asian Record, AF – African Record, NR – National Record, OC – Oceanian Record, AM – Americas Record
Women’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Freestyle
|Emma McKeon (AUS), 23.04 CR, OC
|Kasia Wasick (POL), 23.55
|Anna Hopkin (GBR), 23.68
|100 Freestyle
|Emma McKeon (AUS), 50.77 CR
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 50.87
|Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 51.25
|200 Freestyle
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:51.65
|Rebecca Smith (CAN), 1:52.24
|
Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 1:52.28
|400 Freestyle
|Lani Pallister (AUS), 3:55.04
|Erika Fairweather (NZL), 3:56.00
|Leah Smith (USA), 3:59.78
|800 Freestyle
|Lani Pallister (AUS), 8:04.07 NR
|Erika Fairweather (NZL), 8:10.41
|Miyu Namba (JPN), 8:12.98 NR
|1500 Freestyle
|Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:21.43 CR, OC
|Miyu Namba (JPN), 15:46.76
|
Kensey McMahon (USA), 15:49.15
|50 Backstroke
|Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 25.25 WR
|Claire Curzan (USA), 25.54
|
Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 25.61 OC
|100 Backstroke
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 55.49
|Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 55.62
|
Claire Curzan (USA) / Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 55.74
|200 Backstroke
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 1:59.26
|Claire Curzan (USA), 2:00.53
|Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:01.26 NR
|50 Breaststroke
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 28.50
|Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 29.09 AF
|Lilly King (USA), 29.11
|100 Breaststroke
|Lilly King (USA), 1:02.67
|Tes Schouten (NED), 1:03.90 NR
|Anna Elendt (GER), 1:04.05 NR
|200 Breaststroke
|Kate Douglass (USA), 2:15.77 CR
|Lilly King (USA), 2:17.13
|Tes Schouten (NED), 2:18.19 NR
|50 Butterfly
|Torri Huske (USA) / Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 24.64
|–
|Zhang Yufei (CHN), 24.71 =AS
|100 Butterfly
|Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 54.05 WR
|Torri Huske (USA), 54.75
|Louise Hansson (SWE), 54.87
|200 Butterfly
|Dakota Luther (USA), 2:03.37
|Hali Flickinger (AUS), 2:03.78
|Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:03.94
|100 IM
|Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 57.53 NR
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 57.63
|Louise Hansson (SWE), 57.68
|200 IM
|Kate Douglass (USA), 2:02.12 AM
|Alex Walsh (USA), 2:03.37
|
Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:03.57 OC
|400 IM
|Hali Flickinger (USA), 4:26.51
|Sara Franceschi (ITA), 4:28.58
|Waka Kobori (JPN), 4:29.03
|4×50 Freestyle Relay
|United States, 1:33.89 CR, AM
|Australia, 1:34.23 OC
|Netherlands, 1:35.36
|4×100 Freestyle Relay
|Australia, 3:25.43 WR
|United States, 3:26.29 AM
|Canada, 3:28.06 NR
|4×200 Freestyle Relay
|Australia, 7:30.87 WR
|Canada, 7:34.47
|United States, 7:34.70 NR
|4×50 Medley Relay
|Australia, 1:42.35 WR
|United States, 1:42.41
|Sweden, 1:42.43
|4×100 Medley Relay
|United States, 3:44.35 WR
|Australia, 3:44.92 OC
|Canada, 3:46.22
Men’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Freestyle
|Jordan Crooks (CAY), 20.46
|Ben Proud (GBR), 20.49
|Dylan Carter (TTO), 20.72
|100 Freestyle
|Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 45.16 CR
|Maxime Grousset (FRA), 45.41
|
Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 45.57 =NR
|200 Freestyle
|Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:39.72 CR, AS
|David Popovici (ROU), 1:40.79
|Tom Dean (GBR), 1:40.86
|400 Freestyle
|Kieran Smith (USA), 3:34.35 AM
|Thomas Neill (AUS), 3:35.05
|Danas Rapsys (LTU), 3:36.26
|800 Freestyle
|Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 7:29.99 CR
|Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 7:31.48
|Logan Fontaine (FRA), 7:33.12
|1500 Freestyle
|Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 7:29.99 CR
|Damien Joly (FRA), 14:19.62 NR
|
Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 14:24.08
|50 Backstroke
|Ryan Murphy (USA), 22.64
|Isaac Cooper (AUS), 22.73
|Kacper Stokowski (POL), 22.74
|100 Backstroke
|Ryan Murphy (USA), 48.50 CR
|Lorenzo Mora (ITA), 49.04 NR
|Isaac Cooper (AUS), 49.52
|200 Backstroke
|Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:47.41
|Shaine Casas (USA), 1:48.01
|Lorenzo Mora (ITA), 1:48.45 NR
|50 Breaststroke
|Nic Fink (USA), 25.38 CR, AM
|Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 25.42
|Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 25.68
|100 Breaststroke
|Nic Fink (USA), 55.88
|Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 56.07
|Adam Peaty (GBR), 56.25
|200 Breaststroke
|Daiya Seto (JPN), 2:00.35 AS
|Nic Fink (USA), 2:01.60 AM
|Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2:02.22
|50 Butterfly
|Nicholas Santos (BRA), 21.78 CR
|Noe Ponti (SUI), 21.96 NR
|Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 21.98
|100 Butterfly
|Chad Le Clos (RSA), 48.59
|Ilya Kharun (CAN), 49.03 WJ, NR
|Marius Kusch (GER), 49.12
|200 Butterfly
|Chad Le Clos (RSA), 1:48.27 AF
|Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:49.22
|Noe Ponti (SUI), 1:49.42 NR
|100 IM
|Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 50.97
|Javier Acevedo (CAN), 51.05 NR
|Finlay Knox (CAN), 51.10
|200 IM
|Matt Sates (RSA), 1:50.15 AF
|Carson Foster (USA), 1:50.96
|Finlay Knox (CAN), 1:51.04 NR
|400 IM
|Daiya Seto (JPN), 3:55.75
|Carson Foster (USA), 1:50.96
|Matt Sates (RSA), 3:59.21 NR
|4×50 Freestyle Relay
|Australia, 1:23.44 OC
|Italy, 1:23.48
|Netherlands, 1:23.75
|4×100 Freestyle Relay
|Italy, 3:02.75 WR
|Australia, 3:04.63 OC
|United States, 3:05.09
|4×200 Freestyle Relay
|United States, 6:44.12 WR
|Australia, 6:46.54 OC
|Italy, 6:49.63
|4×50 Medley Relay
|Italy, 1:29.72 WR
|United States, 1:30.37 AM
|Australia, 1:30.81 OC
|4×100 Medley Relay
|Australia / United States, 3:18.98 WR
|–
|Italy, 3:19.06 ER
Mixed Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|4×50 Freestyle Relay
|France, 1:27.33 WR
|Australia, 1:28.03
|Netherlands, 1:28.53
|4×50 Medley Relay
|United States, 1:35.15 WR
|Italy, 1:36.01 ER
|Canada, 1:36.93 NR
NOTES
- 10 different swimmers won multiple individual world titles, with Maggie MacNeil, Lani Pallister and Ryan Murphy leading the way with three apiece. Murphy became the first male swimmer to sweep the backstroke events since the 50-meter event was introduced in 1999, while Pallister became the inaugural winner of the women’s 1500 free, making her the first to claim the 400/800/1500 treble.
- Six swimmers successfully defended their world titles in seven individual events: MacNeil (women’s 50 back, 100 fly), Hwang Sunwoo (men’s 200 free), Nic Fink (men’s 100 breast), Nicholas Santos (men’s 50 fly), Daiya Seto (men’s 400 IM), and Siobhan Haughey (women’s 200 free). Seto’s 400 IM was not only a repeat, but his sixth in a row, making him the first swimmer to accomplish the feat.
- Six swimmers led the way with seven medals: Kate Douglass, Emma McKeon, Torri Huske, Kyle Chalmers, Mollie O’Callaghan and Claire Curzan. With five golds and two silvers, Douglass officially sits atop the individual medal table.
- The 14 world records broken—which accounts for both the American and Australian men going under the mark in the 4×100 medley relay—is a significant uptick from the four all-time marks lowered at the 2021 championships in Abu Dhabi.
- 38 of 46 events had a faster winning time at the 2022 Worlds than they did in 2021 (not factoring in the two new additions to the schedule).
- In 13 events, the time required to simply reach the podium and win bronze in Melbourne was faster or equal to the winning time from 2021, including one relay (women’s 400 free). The men’s 100 IM was .01 off, and the women’s 400 medley relay was .02 off.
- The United States topped the final medal table with 17 gold, 13 silver and six bronze medals for a final tally of 36, with Australia, Italy and Canada also hitting double digits.
FINAL MEDAL TABLE
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|17
|13
|6
|36
|2
|Australia*
|13
|8
|5
|26
|3
|Italy
|5
|6
|5
|16
|4
|Canada
|3
|4
|7
|14
|5
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Japan
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|France
|1
|3
|1
|5
|8
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|6
|8
|9
|Hong Kong
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cayman Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|New Zealand
|0
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|3
|4
|16
|Norway
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Poland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|19
|Romania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Sweden
|0
|0
|3
|3
|21
|China
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals (24 entries)
|50
|46
|49
|145
You can find the full results book from the competition here.