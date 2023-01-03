WATCH: World Record Race Videos, Highlights From 2022 Short Course World Championships

2022 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 18, 2022
- Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre, Melbourne, Australia
- SCM (25m)
- Prize Money
- Meet Site
- Full Results Book
World Aquatics has released select race videos and daily highlight packs from the 2022 Short Course World Championships to its YouTube channel, which you can find below.
The race videos include all three individual world records broken, with Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly swims uploaded along with Ruta Meilutyte‘s semi-final performance in the 50 breaststroke.
World records also went down in 10 relays, and six of the race videos have been released thus far.
Race videos courtesy of World Aquatics.
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL 2
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
MIXED 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
You can find daily highlight packs, plus a final video capturing the top moments from the competition, below: