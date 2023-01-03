Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: World Record Race Videos, Highlights From 2022 Short Course World Championships

2022 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Aquatics has released select race videos and daily highlight packs from the 2022 Short Course World Championships to its YouTube channel, which you can find below.

The race videos include all three individual world records broken, with Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly swims uploaded along with Ruta Meilutyte‘s semi-final performance in the 50 breaststroke.

World records also went down in 10 relays, and six of the race videos have been released thus far.

Race videos courtesy of World Aquatics.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL 2

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

MIXED 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

You can find daily highlight packs, plus a final video capturing the top moments from the competition, below:

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 5 HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 6 HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL HIGHLIGHT VIDEO

