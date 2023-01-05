SwimSwam’s Official Crossword Puzzle Of The 2022 Short Course World Championships

The whirlwind of a meet that was the 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded just before the holidays which means we’ve had time to digest and reflect upon the high-caliber performances thrown down in Melbourne.

Let’s see how much you remember after all the pumpkin pie and eggnog from the past few weeks by putting your Short Course World Championships knowledge to the test in our latest SwimSwam Crossword Puzzle.

Do your best without looking up any of the answers – you can do this!

Try it out and let us know how you do in the comments. Also, don’t forget to challenge your teammates and family members to a time trial to see who can get to all-green first.

Instructions to complete online:

Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue

Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down

The active cell is highlighted in blue

Start typing in the word

Hit enter when you are done typing in the word

The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong

You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword and the arrow keys