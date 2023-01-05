arena Announces Partnership With Texas Longhorn Superstar, Kelly Pash

courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Global swimwear brand arena is proud to welcome current Texas Longhorn swimmer and USA National Team member, Kelly Pash, to its elite swimming family. Pash, a 15-time All-American, UT Record Holder, and 2021-2022 Big 12 Swimmer of the Year, joins several of her fellow USA National Teammates as a member of the arena athlete family.

Pash, 21, was ranked # 10 on SwimSwam’s Top 20 High School Recruits Class of 2019 and is currently a senior with the arena-sponsored Texas Longhorn Women’s Swimming Team under head coach Carol Capitani.

“Through our relationship with the University of Texas we have gotten to know Kelly well and we are honored to welcome her to our elite family of student and professional athletes. Kelly has shown a promising trajectory in the pool and we love her energy and passion” says Mark Pinger, General Manager of arena USA.

Pash kicked off her collegiate career with UT in the 2019-2020 season with impressive drive and determination – swimming to lifetime bests in multiple events across almost every NCAA competition – and earning herself the 2019-2020 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Award. Her collegiate career would only get more impressive in the years to follow – recording an astounding 18 Big 12 Championship Titles including 6 individual championships.

Kelly’s performance out of the pool has been equally impressive – racking up multiple academic achievements including CSCAA Scholar All-American honors for the ’19-20 and ’20-21 seasons and Academic All-Big 12 First Team Awards in ’20-21 and ’21-22 seasons.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be joining Team arena! Their bright colors and one-of-a-kind prints match my personality and make choosing my training suits so much fun. However, it’s arena’s dedication to performance and innovation in racing technology that sets them apart and gives me the confidence I need to be my best in competition. I can’t wait to continue my journey with this swimming family” says Pash.

