Bringing Luck & Prosperity To The Pool: Introducing Sporti’s Lunar New Year Collection

Predicted to be a year full of hope and luck, commemorate the Lunar New Year in these vibrant prints rendered on Sporti’s signature silhouettes, all designed in the New Year’s signature red hues.

Release your inner dragon in the pool with the Sporti Lunar Dragon Foil print, available on the Silicone Swim Cap, the Thin Strap One Piece in both Women’s and Youth, as well as the Men’s Brief and the Jammer Swimsuit in Men’s & Youth.

Inspired by the sweetly optimistic and playful nature of the rabbit, the vibrant Chinoiserie Floral print is a romantic and dynamic garden design, reminiscent of style interpretations and idyllic representations of Chinese and East Asian culture. The Chinoiserie Floral print is available in the Thin Strap One Piece for both Women and Youth, as well as on the Silicone Swim Cap.

Swim in celebratory style with Sporti’s beautiful and colorful designs – and may you be as lucky as the Rabbit in 2023.

The Lunar New Year Collection ranges from $9.95 – $36.95 and is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

About Sporti by SwimOutlet

Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.