Tokyo Olympians Annie Lazor, Vini Lanza Announce Engagement

Courtesy: Noelle Theodoulou

Tokyo 2020 Olympians and Indiana University training mates Annie Lazor and Vini Lanza announced their engagement on Dec. 22 via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Lazor (@annielazor)

The two swimmers have been dating since 2018, with Lazor having moved to join the post-grad group in Bloomington that year while Lanza was wrapping up his junior year with the Hoosiers that spring.

Their first social media post as a couple came in the fall of 2018:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Lazor (@annielazor)

Lazor qualified for her first U.S. Olympic team in 2021, winning the women’s 200 breaststroke at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, going 1-2 with IU training partner Lilly King in the process. The two shared an emotional moment afterward, as King had helped Lazor push through the death of her father less than a year earlier.

Lazor went on to finish third in the women’s 200 breast at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with King claiming silver.

Lazor’s collegiate career began at Ohio State, swimming her freshman year with the Buckeyes before transferring to Auburn and graduating in 2016. She returned to the pool after a year away from the sport post-graduation, training under her Auburn coach, John Hargis, at Pitt prior to moving to Indiana and joining Ray Looze.

Lanza, a Brazilian native, also made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, placing 25th in the men’s 200 IM and 26th in the 100 fly. He was also the 2015 World Junior silver medalist in the 100 fly, and was a semi-finalist in the event at the 2019 World Championships.

During his collegiate career, with began with Indiana in January of 2016, Lanza was consistently a top performer for the Hoosiers, including earning First Team All-American honors in all three of his individual events as a junior and as a senior. After winning a national title as a member of Indiana’s 400 medley relay in 2018, Lanza closed out his career with an individual title in the 100 fly in 2019. His performance marked the Hoosier men’s first win in the 100 fly since Mark Spitz’s four-peat in 1969-1972.