Olympian Andrew Lauterstein Makes Appearance At Vic Open

2021 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 20th & Sunday, February 21st

Melbourne Sports Centre Outdoor Pool (MSAC), Queensland, Australia

Timed Finals

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entry Lists

Day 1 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

The 2021 Victorian Open kicked wrapped up today at the Melbourne Sports Centre Outdoor Pool, with this year’s edition of the annual event changed up due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the meet being condensed down to just 2 days, the races were contested as timed finals.

Making an appearance at this 2021 Victorian Open was 33-year-old Olympic medalist Andrew Lauterstein.

The elite swimmer-turned-DJ raced the men’s 50m freestyle on day 2 of competition, where he topped the podium in a time of 22.77 representing Bayside Swimming Club.

Lauterstein earned 400m medley silver and 400m freestyle relay bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games. There in Beijing, Lauterstein also grabbed individual bronze in the men’s 100m fly behind the famously-analyzed duo of Michael Phelps (USA) and Milorad Cavic (SRB), who were separated by the slimmest of margins.

2016 Olympian Mack Horton topped the men’s 1500m free podium here, producing a time of 15:47.03, while Daniel Cave grabbed gold in the 200m breast in 2:15.88.

17-year-old Tara Kinder doubled up on top results in the 50m breast and 200m IM, taking the former in 31.92 and the latter in 2:16.31 for Melbourne Vicentre.