Olympian Andrew Lauterstein Makes Appearance At Vic Open

2021 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, February 20th & Sunday, February 21st
  • Melbourne Sports Centre Outdoor Pool (MSAC), Queensland, Australia
  • Timed Finals
  • LCM (50m)
  • SwimSwam Preview
  • Entry Lists
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Results: Meet Mobile

The 2021 Victorian Open kicked wrapped up today at the Melbourne Sports Centre Outdoor Pool, with this year’s edition of the annual event changed up due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the meet being condensed down to just 2 days, the races were contested as timed finals.

Making an appearance at this 2021 Victorian Open was 33-year-old Olympic medalist Andrew Lauterstein.

The elite swimmer-turned-DJ raced the men’s 50m freestyle on day 2 of competition, where he topped the podium in a time of 22.77 representing Bayside Swimming Club.

Lauterstein earned 400m medley silver and 400m freestyle relay bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games. There in Beijing, Lauterstein also grabbed individual bronze in the men’s 100m fly behind the famously-analyzed duo of Michael Phelps (USA) and Milorad Cavic (SRB), who were separated by the slimmest of margins.

2016 Olympian Mack Horton topped the men’s 1500m free podium here, producing a time of 15:47.03, while Daniel Cave grabbed gold in the 200m breast in 2:15.88.

17-year-old Tara Kinder doubled up on top results in the 50m breast and 200m IM, taking the former in 31.92 and the latter in 2:16.31 for Melbourne Vicentre.

Old Man Chalmers
1 hour ago

an often overlooked medalist in the mens 100 fly in beijing, whose result, like phelps’, was decided by 0.01

Last edited 1 hour ago by Old Man Chalmers
Honest Observer
Reply to  Old Man Chalmers
30 minutes ago

Sorta like Peter Norman, another overlooked Australian bronze medalist. (Norman got third in the 200 meter dash at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, behind Tommie Smith and John Carlos.)

