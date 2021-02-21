Letitia Sim Takes 200 FL (1:56.9)/200 BR (2:10.4) Double at Southeastern Champs

SOUTHEASTERN LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

February 19-21, 2021

Huntsville, AL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile

On the second night of the Southeastern LSC Senior Championships in Huntsville, TNT Swimming 17-year-old Letitia Sim won a tough stroke double to highlight the session.

First up, Sim raced to a 1:56.95 in the 200 fly, as Baylor Swim Club 18-year-old and Auburn commit Ellie Waldrep touched second (2:00.59). That’s a new best for Sim by over a second, cutting down her 1:58.43 from this meet last year, while Waldrep hacked over three seconds off of her old PR. Sim, a Michigan commit, was out in 55.7 and held 30-mids on the final two 50s.

Sim later took the 200 breast in 2:10.46, coming about eight-tenths off of her lifetime best. Waldrep, meanwhile, won the 50 back shortly before the 200 fly (she had the men’s 50 back finals in-between). She was 24.14 there, which is exciting for Auburn, who had a 24.8 on their medley lead-off at the 2021 SEC Champs, though they got DQ’d there.

In the 50 back, Madison Swimming Association’s Eboni McCarty, a UGA commit dropped a new best of 24.57 to take second behind Waldrep. McCarty then won the 50 free, turning in a best by .03 at 22.60 ahead of 14-year-old Levenia Sim (23.22). Sim took about three-tenths off of her old best.

In the men’s 50 back, McCallie GPS Aquatics’ Sam Powe shaved .12 off of his old best with a winning time of 22.70. That victory adds to his tally this weekend, as he took the 200 free and 100 back on Friday night. Powe was beat at the touch in the 500 free, 4:29.84 to 4:29.97, by Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club’s Jack Rowell. Powe took four seconds off of his old best, while Rowell, an Indian River commit, was a second better than his old best.

Owen Harlow of Huntsville Swim Association just missed his best from the Alabama HS State Championships, where he won the 50 free. On Saturday, he posted a 20.31.

OTHER WINNERS