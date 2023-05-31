Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cate Campbell Drops Out Of Aussie World Championship Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials kick off on Tuesday, June 13th with the competition representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to gain qualification for Fukuoka.

We’re combing through the star list which was just released and already a big name is missing from the lineup.

Four-time Olympian Cate Campbell will no longer be competing in Melbourne, dropping out of the competition where she was expected to at least race the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events.

C1 took to Instagram to reveal she’s been battling a cold, which has tipped her decision to withdraw.

“I’ve been struggling to shake a nasty winter cold for over a week now, while still trying to train and do everything else in life.

She continued, “Today I finally conceded defeat and spent the day on the couch. A reminder that sometimes you need to slow down in order to speed up – also a good book and puppy cuddles cures just about anything.”

C1 has competed several times this year with her first post-Tokyo Olympic Games meet represented by the Brisbane Metro Senior Championships in March. There she posted a quick time of 53.52 to kick off her 2023 calendar year of racing.

The speedster followed that performance up with times of 24.88 in the 50m free and 53.78 in the 100m free to place 3rd and 5th, respectively, at the Australian Swimming Championships the following month.

Then C1 carried her momentum across the Mare Nostrum Tour, participating in all 3 stops of Canet, Barcelona and Monaco. She posted the following results:

Canet

  • 4th in 50m free, 24.77
  • 3rd in 100m free, 53.78

Barcelona

  • 4th in 50m free, 24.97
  • 3rd in 100m free, 53.78

Monaco

  • 2nd in 50m free skins, rounds included times of 24.58, 24.64, 24.34, 24.34 and 24.60
  • 2nd in 100m free, 53.52

The fact that Campbell has withdrawn from the World Championship Trials doesn’t hold nearly as much weight as if another star would bypass the event. The 31-year-old has made her all-in intentions for Paris 2024 widely known, already stating that had she made the World Championships team, she wouldn’t have competed in Fukuoka anyway.

And, sister Bronte Campbell is following suit. Although 29-year-old C2 is indeed entered in these Trials, she has stated that she, too, will forego competing in Fukuoka at this summer’s World Championships.

Even sans the Campbell sisters, Australia is far from lacking in the women’s sprint department.

Shayna Jack and Meg Harris currently rank as the 2nd and 3rd-swiftest women in the world right now in the 50m free while Mollie O’Callaghan holds the #2 spot in the 100m free while Jack, Emma McKeon and Harris are also among the top 10 performers in the world thus far.

Summer is Titmus’ Sleep Paralysis Demon
7 minutes ago

Maybe…just retire for good. Your days in the sun are over.

Steve Nolan
34 minutes ago

Emily Se-Bom Lee
47 minutes ago

cartwright is the only notable omission.
mckeown is entered in the 200 free, suggesting that she’s targeting the 4×200 and not simply training for the 200 IM
notable juniors are wunsch, jansen, casey, barclay and sheridan.

all other entries are as expected

BairnOwl
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
43 minutes ago

Also no Hodges or Strauch.

Ben
Reply to  BairnOwl
12 minutes ago

hodges had injury im pretty sure and strach is entered in the 100m breastroke. not the others though

Nono
Reply to  Ben
2 minutes ago

I am not seeing Jenna Strauch in the start list. It looks like Harkin will do the relay duties (or Kaylee if she is up for it)

gitech
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
12 seconds ago

why isn’t strauch there, does anyone know?

Nono
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
7 seconds ago

Interestingly McEvoy is in the 100free start list. I wonder what he can produce

Teddy
56 minutes ago

The life of a sprinter. Must be nice.

kevin
1 hour ago

Cate was never gonna swim at the trials she is not in good enough shape and couldn’t deal with missing the podium . Come Olympic trials if she has the desire to train her but off she may get top 6 100 free which would most likely get her a relay spot

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  kevin
1 hour ago

she was always clear about missing worlds, not trials. until today it was her intention to swim at trials but make herself unavailable for selection, like she did in 2017

Last edited 1 hour ago by Emily Se-Bom Lee
Entgegen
1 hour ago

Pulling out of a meet that’s still 2 weeks out for a cold you’ve been battling for a week and thinking a few days off to recover would mean you’re not ready to compete is interesting.

Especially with how Rex and Murphy did after 2 weeks out with the flu.

But I guess she’s not putting a ton of importance to the meet anyways.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Entgegen
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Entgegen
35 minutes ago

Yeah, sorta buried the lede with “wasn’t swimming at WCs either way” aspect.

Retta
Reply to  Steve Nolan
23 minutes ago

That’s been know for a while.

