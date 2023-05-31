Cate Campbell Drops Out Of Aussie World Championship Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials kick off on Tuesday, June 13th with the competition representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to gain qualification for Fukuoka.

We’re combing through the star list which was just released and already a big name is missing from the lineup.

Four-time Olympian Cate Campbell will no longer be competing in Melbourne, dropping out of the competition where she was expected to at least race the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events.

C1 took to Instagram to reveal she’s been battling a cold, which has tipped her decision to withdraw.