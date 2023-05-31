Futures Qualifier Lauren Lane Sends Commitment to Loyola University Maryland

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Lane out of Westfield, N.J., has announced her commitment to swim for Loyola University Maryland for the 2023-24 season.

A 2023 Futures qualifier in the 200 backstroke, Lane represents Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA at the club level.

“I am beyond excited to join Loyola University in Marylands swim team. I chose this school because I loved the coaches, the team, and the campus. I can not wait to start there next fall! Go GREYHOUNDS!!!!”

At the 2023 YMCA National Short Course Championships in Greensboro, Lane competed in the 500 freestyle and the 100 and 200 backstroke. Her highest placement of the meet was in the 500 freestyle, where she took 63rd.

Lane posted several lifetime bests at the 2022 YMCA State Championships in Lancaster, Pa. Her personal best time of 5:07.51 in the 500 freestyle earned her a 12th-place finish, and she also finsihed 10th in the 1000 free, posting a new personal best of 10:30.90. In the 200 backstroke finals Lane placed seventhth with a YMCA Nationals qualifying time of 2:03.88.

Lane competed for Westfield High School at this year’s New Jersey Meet of Champions State Meet. She finished 13th in the 200 free with a new season best of 1:55.76. The Westfield women’s team placed 14th at the Championships.

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:54.49

500 free – 5:07.51

1000 free – 10:30.90

100 back – 58.58

200 back – 2:02.46

Lane will join the 2023 Loyola University Maryland women’s recruiting class alongside Alina Zavala, Kelly Bruen, Kate O’Brien, Haley Robinson, Riley Zinger, Haylee Zinger, Riley Fried, and Madison Testa.

The Loyola women placed sixth at the 2023 Patriot League Championships. Lily Mead was a standout performer for Loyola, winning conference titles in the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. Lane’s 200 backstroke time of 2:02.46 would have earned her a 12th-place finish at the conference championships this past season.

