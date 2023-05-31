ASCA Hall of Fame Coach Kathy McKee Dies, 69

ASCA Hall of Famer and legendary North Carolina swim coach Kathy McKee has died. She turned 69 earlier this month.

McKee had a long career at some of the biggest clubs in the country, including decades at SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte and the Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia. She led SwimMAC as the Manager of Competitive Team Develop and a swim coach from 1994 through 2012, before leaving to coach at the North Carolina Aquatic Club. In 2017, she returned as the program’s associate head coach, and more recently settled into a role as part of the program’s “Leadership Team.”

Prior to her time with SwimMAC, she spent 17 years as the head age group coach at the Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia.

Among her honors and achievements, she was named as a coach of the 2007 National Junior Team, was a three time Georgia Age Group Coach of the Year recipient, the 2014 North Carolina Swimming Age Group Coach of the Year, and received the Phillips Outstanding Service Award. She spoke at the ASCA World Clinic numerous times.

Among the swimmers she tutored as age groupers at Dynamo include Mary Ellen Blanchard, Carlton Bruner, and Eric Wunderlich. Wunderlich was a three-time World Champion in the 400 medley relay, two-time Pan Pacs champion (including individually in the 100 breast in 1995), and a member of the 1996 US Olympic Team.

Blanchard was a member of the US National Team who won the 200 breast at the 1989 Pan Pacific Championships, and Bruner was the 1995 Pan American Games champion in the 1500 free and a two-time NCAA Champion.

University of North Carolina assistant coach Sean Quinn, who swam for and coached with McKee for almost 30 years, posted a remembrance of her on his Instagram page.