Aussie Head Coach Rohan Taylor Eyes World Record Opportunities At World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13th, with all eyes on the elite talent ready to do what’s necessary to qualify for Fukuoka.

As a refresher, after following the FINA time standards for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Swimming Australia has reverted to its prior practices of setting its own qualification times which, in most cases, are faster than the FINA ‘A’ time standards.

However, Australian national head coach Rohan Taylor is confident his swimmers will rise to the occasion with the prospect of a World Record at the competition not outside the realm of possibilities.

“There’s always that opportunity for world records if you’re talking about Australians,” Taylor told the media. “There’s no discussions about it … but at the same time, I didn’t see (Kaylee McKeown‘s) coming.

“We’ll take anything we can get, but the most important thing will be to swim fast at the trials then repeat at the benchmark meet (in Fukuoka).” (Reuters)

Kaylee McKeown downed the women’s 200m back World Record at the New South Wales State Open Championships in March, crushing a time of 2:03.14.

The 21-year-old is entered in a total of 5 events for these Trials, with her bread-and-butter 50m/100m/200m backstroke races among them. We reported how, along with the 200m IM, McKeown also appears to be gunning for a spot on the women’s 4x200m free relay, opting to add the individual 200m free to her repertoire in Melbourne.

But McKeown isn’t the only female superstar ready to make her mark on these Trials. Former World Record holder Ariarne Titmus is seeking to send a statement to teenage 400m freestyle rival Summer McIntosh.

Canada’s McIntosh overtook Titmus’ World Record in the 400m free at her nation’s Trials in March producing a time of 3:56.08.

On the phenom’s marker, Taylor said “Summer’s an exceptional athlete who has been doing some fantastic things and that’s what makes our sport engaging.

“As far as Arnie (Titmus) goes, she’s shown her competitive desire to be the best and I would assume (McIntosh) would motivate her to continue to do that.

“As a competitive person, anybody swimming fast in the events that you compete in are part of that competitive motivation.” (Reuters)

Titmus originally set the 400m free World Record while competing at the 2022 Australian National Championships, the meet which served as the qualification competition for last year’s World Championships in Budapest. We’ll see if the Tasmanian native can repeat a stellar performance in Melbourne, with the 400m free taking place on the very first day.