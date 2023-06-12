University of Minnesota picks up commitment from Egyptian Sprinter Omar Sherif for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Omar Sherif, hailing from Egypt, has committed to swim for the University of Minnesota. He will arrive in the Twin Cities in the fall of 2023.

Stateside, he attends and competes for the Spire Institute. Last November, in just his second time racing in yards, Sherif swam a time of 45.07 in the 100 free, placing second in the event behind only Scotty Buff, the #1 recruit in the class and a Florida Gator commit, at the Mark J. Braun Fall Classic.

About the experience Sherif said, ““It was definitely a big learning experience to swim next to someone like him, as there’s a big difference between swimming long course and short course,”

At the Speedo Junior Championships – East, in December he dropped that time down to a 45.05 as well as swimming a 20.29 in the 50, which was good for 17th overall.

Best SCY Times

50 Free – 20.29

100 Free – 45.05

100 Fly – 51.81

This past March, competing for the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins, Sherif placed 9th in the 50m free (23.64) at the Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis. He anchored the Silver Dolphins 400m free relay to a 9th place finish, splitting a 52.3. His highest place finish came in the 200m medley relay, where he and his teammates finished in 4th with Sherif bringing it home in a 23.3.

While Sherif doesn’t have the background in yards that most of his fellow recruits do, his short time here has paid off. His best 50 time would have tied for 22nd at the 2023 Big Ten Championships while his 100 fly time would have placed 24th.

The Golden Gophers placed fifth at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Their top sprinter, Lucas Farrar, placed 13th in the 50 free. He was listed as a red-shirt junior in the 2022-2023 season and will overlap at least one year with Sherif.

At the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships the Minnesota men placed 21st, with 36 points. Their lone scorer was fifth-year Max McHugh, who three-peated as champion in the 100 breast.

Fellow Commits in the class of 2023 include Max Scheurer, Ryan Slonac, Tyler Hansen, Smith Connor, Ian Steffen, and Grant Wodny.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.