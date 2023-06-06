Australian World Championship Trials To Be Shown On 9Now

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Watch the greatest female sprinters in the world of swimming go head-to-head live and free at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre this month on streaming platform 9Now.

Swimming Australia and the Nine Network have announced the 2023 World Championships Trials in Melbourne will be streamed through the Nine Network’s streaming platform.

Former world backstroke and butterfly champion Matt Welsh will head the coverage from June 13-18 with swimming fans able to stream every heat and every final.

Welsh said modern-day greats Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan and Bronte Campbell had made the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events a must-see.

“What a field – they are all Olympic gold medallists – add the great comeback story of Shayna Jack, these women are at the front of sprinting in the world,” said Welsh.

“In the men’s field, there’s Kyle Chalmers of course but this is the time future Olympic champions and household names are discovered and Flynn Southam is an absolute bolter.”

The deal follows the success of the Nine Network’s coverage of April’s Australian Age Championships and Australian Swimming Championships.

More than 500 athletes will contest the trials, including world record-holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kyle Chalmers, Mack Horton and Cody Simpson, as Australia’s best strive to earn their place on the Dolphins’ team for July’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

“Australian’s appetite to watch top-class swimming has never gone away and it is exciting to see the upcoming World Championships Trials will be streamed on 9Now,” said Dr Michelle Gallen, Swimming Australia President.

“We saw positive viewing numbers throughout the Australian Age Championships and Australian Championships earlier this year, with more than 14 million minutes viewed across the country.

“With World Championships berths on the line, the Trials will be hotly contested and it is great news for fans of Australian swimming that no matter where you are across the country, you will be able to stream the action live on 9Now.”

Brent Williams, Nine’s Director of Sport, said the success of the Network’s recent swimming coverage signified just how important it is to showcase the stars of today and tomorrow in the lead up to Paris 2024.

“There’s already a host of household names in the Australian Dolphins but the emerging talent is just as exciting and Nine is looking forward to showcasing these champions to anyone, anywhere through 9Now,” he said.

“The World Championships in Fukuoka will be the biggest event on the swimming calendar in 2023, so we’re delighted 9Now will be providing free coverage of the Trials to swimming fans throughout Australia.”