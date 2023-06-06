Should Swimming Keep Separate Indoor and Outdoor World Records?

There are a lot of similarities between swimming and track, but one major difference is their record keeping. Where swimming maintains only one list of world records, track keeps two: one for indoor marks and one for outdoor.
So, what would the World Aquatics record book look like if swimming had indoor and outdoor world records separated?
One of the major changes is that it would put an end to some of the controversy around Sarah Sjostrom‘s 50 fly record. Since she lowered the record to 24.43 in 2014, there’s been a lot of discussion among swim fans about whether the wind-aided her performance. Separating indoor and outdoor records wouldn’t totally negate the discussion, but it would create a distinction between records set in a controlled environment versus those set where outside factors play a role. In line with that, it’s important to note that these outside factors can hurt as much as they can help.
Credit for this thought exercise goes to @Parker_Ament on Twitter, who also compiled the men’s indoor and outdoor world records. We also just saw Regan Smith set a new American Record in the women’s 200 fly outdoors, which, despite being one of the fastest swims in history, would still not stand up as the outdoor world record.
Below is the indoor vs. outdoor world record table. We’ve done our best to ensure it’s accurate, but it can be a challenge to verify if a swim was indoor or outdoor, especially if the venue has both types of facilities. If you see an error, please let us know.
Indoor vs. Outdoor World Record Table
Note: True World Record is in BOLD
|Men’s Indoor
|Men’s Outdoor
|Event
|Women’s Outdoor
|Women’s Indoor
|20.91, César Cielo (Dec 2009)
|21.08, César Cielo (August 2009)
|50 Free
|23.73, Britta Steffen (Aug 2009)
|23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (Jul 2017)
|46.94, Alain Bernard (Apr 2009)
|46.86, David Popovici (Aug 2022)
|100 Free
|52.07, Britta Steffen (Aug 2009)
|51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (Jul 2017)
|1:42.96, Michael Phelps (Aug 2008)
|1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (Jul 2009)
|200 Free
|1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (Aug 2009)
|1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (Jun 2021)
|3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (Jul 2002)
|3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (Jul 2009)
|400 Free
|3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (Aug 2014)
|3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (Mar 2023)
|7:38.57, Sun Yang (Jul 2011)
|7:32.12, Zhang Lin (Jul 2009)
|800 Free
|8:11.08 Katie Ledecky (June 2018)
|8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (Aug 2016)
|14:31.02, Sun Yang (Aug 2012)
|14:33.10, Gregorio Paltrinieri (Aug 2020)
|1500 Free
|15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (Aug 2014)
|15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (May 2018)
|23.71, Hunter Armstrong (Apr 2022)
|24.04, Liam Tancock (Aug 2009)
|50 Back
|27.06 Jing Xhao (Aug 2009)
|26.98, Liu Xiang (Aug 2018)
|51.60, Thomas Ceccon (Jun 2022)
|52.11, Camille Lacourt (Aug 2010)
|100 Back
|57.83, Regan Smith (Jun 2023)
|57.45, Kaylee McKeown (Jun 2021)
|1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (Jun 2009)
|1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (Aug 2009)
|200 Back
|2:04.81, Kirsty Coventry (Aug 2009)
|2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (Mar 2023)
|25.95, Adam Peaty (Jul 2017)
|26.33, Nicolo Martinenghi/Felipe Lima (Aug 2022)/(June 2019)
|50 Breast
|29.44, Ruta Meilutyte (Aug 2022)
|29.30, Benedetta Pilato (May 2021)
|56.88, Adam Peaty (Jul 2019)
|58.15, Adam Peaty (Jun 2019)
|100 Breast
|1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (Jun 2017)
|1:04.13, Lilly King (Jul 2017)
|2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (May 2022)
|2:07.28, Josh Prenot (Jul 2018)
|200 Breast
|2:19.67, Rikke Pedersen (Jun 2014)
|2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (Apr 2023)
|22.35, Caeleb Dressel (Jul 2019)
|22.27, Andrii Govorov (Jul 2018)
|50 Fly
|24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (Jul 2014)
|24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (Jul 2017)
|49.45, Caeleb Dressel (Jul 2021)
|49.82, Michael Phelps (Aug 2009)
|100 Fly
|55.76, Sarah Sjostrom (Jun 2017)
|55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (Aug 2016)
|1:50.34 Kristof Milak (Jun 2022)
|1:51.51, Michael Phelps (Aug 2009)
|200 Fly
|2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (Aug 2009)
|2:01.81, Liu Zige (Oct 2009)
|1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (Jul 2011)
|1:54.10, Ryan Lochte (Jul 2009)
|200 IM
|2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (Aug 2009)
|2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (Aug 2015)
|4:03.84, Michael Phelps (Aug 2008)
|4:07.01, Ryan Lochte (Aug 2009)
|400 IM
|4:29.89, Katinka Hosszu (Mar 2016)
|4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (Mar 2023)
Some Observations:
The overwhelming majority of true world records happen in indoor pools. Six men’s world records were swum outside, compared to 11 inside. On the women’s side, only two world records occurred outside: Federica Pellegrini‘s 200 freestyle and Sjostrom’s 50 fly. That’s a total of eight out of a possible 28, or 28.57%.
Of course, one major factor inflating this statistic is that there are more indoor than outdoor 50-meter pools. Also, there are few outdoor 50-meter pools that are usable all four seasons, meaning that there’s a limited window each year for setting a record in an outdoor pool.
Separating the record books brings a super-suit resurgence. In large part, that’s because the 2009 World Championships were held in Rome’s outdoor pool. Twenty-two individual world records were set at that meet. And, if we make a distinction between indoor and outdoor records, nine of those previously erased would be back on the books. In total, making two record books means there would be 17 super-suited records.
There are five swimmers who hold both the indoor and outdoor records. They are: Cesar Cielo, Adam Peaty, Ryan Lochte, Katie Ledecky, and Sjostrom. Of those five, only the women hold both records in multiple events. Ledecky has both records in the 800 and 1500 freestyle. Meanwhile, Sjostrom owns both in the 50 and 100 butterfly.
Of the people holding both records in the same event, Ledecky’s in the 1500 freestyle are furthest apart. She swam her outdoor record (15:28.36) in August 2014, and her indoor record (15:20.48) in May 2018–a gap of almost four years. It’s Sjostrom who’s next, with her 50 fly swims happening three years apart.
If World Aquatics did keep records this way, the oldest record on the books would belong to Ian Thorpe, whose 3:40.08 from July 2002 would stand as the men’s 400 free indoor world record. The men’s 400 free also has the least disparity between the indoor and outdoor records, as Thorpe and Paul Biedermann are separated by just a hundredth. Other records with small disparities are the women’s and men’s 200 IM.
Great thought experiment!
A factor that I immediately thought might be worth exploring would be the consolidation of world records associated with events that tend to be target meets, ie Worlds and Olympics + probably those respective qualifying meets. But just a quick glance through the record dates, there was a lot less convergence than I expected. Like you mentioned Worlds ’09 was peak WR meet due to the super suits, id be curious if there was an overlap in pools?
I believe Rome World Champs in 2009 were outdoor. Looks like several of these records came from that meet, which I think was also the last big meet for supersuits.
I’ve never thought about this before. Was there really a strong tailwind when Sjostrom set the 50 fly world record?
If this is really a problem, they should just do what World Athletics does and have a maximum allowable tailwind for times to count as a record.
Second-to-last paragraph cuts off mid-sentence.
Aaron Piersol’s 200 back was outdoors? I’ve got to find a race video…how did he swim straight with absolutely no reference points? Makes the record even more impressive.
Since a few years World Athletics recognizes just one kind of records, no matters it happens indoor or outdoor. It’s true for jumps and throws. For example Suede’s Armand Duplantis broke pole vault WR last year in Eugene, USA, during WC with 6m21. And four months ago he broke it again during the indoor season in Clermont-Ferrand, France, with 6m22.
the 1500 records should be 14:31.02 and 14:33.10