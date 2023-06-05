Olympian Zac Incerti Choosing Shoulder Rehab Over Aussie World Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

While combing through the final start list for the upcoming 2023 Australian World Championship Trials which begin on Tuesday, June 13th, we noted that Olympian Zac Incerti‘s name was absent.

At the time it wasn’t clear why the two-time relay medalist at the Tokyo Games was missing but Incerti has revealed his reasons via social media this week.

“Hey guys, about 3 weeks ago i made the decision to commit to a shoulder rehab program conducted by myself and my team, which will ultimately leave me missing out on trials,” read 26-year-old Incerti’s Instagram post dated June 3rd.

“Just want to say thank you to the people around me, you all know who you are and i’m lucky to have you in my life. i’m confident that this is the right decision for me, wishing all of the swimmers luck that week and i can’t wait to watch. the goal is Paris and that’s why i’m doing this now. i won’t be at trials, but i will be back.”

Incerti had a viable shot at both the individual 100m free, as well as a spot on the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m free relays at the Aussie Trials.

He represented Australia in Tokyo where the ace helped his nation score bronze in both free relays.

At last year’s Commonwealth Games, Incerti also was a big-time relay contributor, assisting in the gold medal results of the aforementioned squads in addition to the 4x100m mixed free event.

Since then, however, the former Marion swimmer-turned-USC Spartan has been relatively quiet, with his last known competition represented by the 2022 Queensland Championships in December. At that meet, Incerti clocked times of 50.11 in the 100m free and 1:49.16 in the 200m free.