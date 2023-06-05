arena’s Heart Beats For Pride Month

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

This June 2023, arena’s Pride-inspired “Let it Beat” capsule collection returns to celebrate Pride Month. arena is deeply committed to fostering inclusion and passionate about ensuring that the sporting community is a welcoming and accessible space. This year the global sportswear brand has partnered with Athlete Ally, a non-profit organization with a mission to create LGBTQI+ inclusive athletic environments. arena will donate 50% of the profits from the sale of all “Let it Beat” items for Pride Month to benefit Athlete Ally’s initiatives.

“At arena, we want to make a meaningful contribution to promoting inclusion in athletic communities. Athlete Ally is doing groundbreaking work in this space and we are incredibly proud to support them this Pride Month. We introduced our ‘Let it Beat’ collection in 2019 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City. It celebrates the colorful landscape of authenticity, individuality, diversity and freedom, recognizing everyone no matter who we love, where we are from or how we chose to express ourselves. ” states Giuseppe Musciacchio, Deputy CEO of arena.

Three-time All American wrestler Hudson Taylor founded Athlete Ally to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community, working to end the structural and systemic oppression that isolates, excludes and endangers LGBTQI+ people in sport. The non-profit advocacy group educates individuals and institutions to understand obstacles to inclusion for LGBTQI+ people and learn how they can build an inclusive culture within their athletic communities. They work to ensure sport-governing bodies, teams and leagues adopt policies that reflect the diversity of their constituents.

The “Let it Beat” collection features a joyful pattern of rainbow hearts, an expression of love and humanity. Inspired by the statement “For whoever your heart beats, Let it Beat”, the eye-catching and colorful range of swimwear and accessories will be available for purchase on arena’s global e-commerce web stores as well as through exclusive brand retail partnerships with online retailers such as SwimOutlet.com.

About arena

