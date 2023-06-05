Future Cal Golden Bear Samuel Quarles Pops New SCY 100 Fly PB of 47.07

2023 SI SOL ALL AGES NTS MEET

May 20-21, 2023

Southwestern College, Chula Vista, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results – On MeetMobile (“2023 SI SOL All Ages NTS Meet”)

Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California, played host to a relatively small club meet two weekends ago. Though we’re now well into the LCM season here in the United States, this meet was competed SCY (in a 25 yard pool).

Samuel Quarles, an 18-year-old out of Coronado Swim Association, only swam two events at the meet, but made a huge splash. The Cal recruit, who is set to begin his NCAA career with the Golden Bears in the fall, popped a new lifetime best in the 100 fly, clocking a 47.07. With the performance, he took 0.72 seconds off his previous best of 47.79. He was out fast, splitting 21.96 on the first 50, then held on very well, coming home in 25.11, which was just 3.15 seconds slower than his first 50.

Outside of the 100 fly, Quarles also swam the 100 breast, where he posted a 56.76. That swim comes in just half a second off his career best of 56.26, which he swam in February of 2022.

Quarles is primarily a sprint freestyler, with a great 200 IM to boot, however, he’s shown with his performances at this meet that the 100 fly may turn out to be a better event for him in college than the 200 free.

Pacific Swim 12-year-old Addison Hou had a quartet of great performances over the two-day meet. He kicked his meet off by winning the 11-12 boys 200 IM with a 2:09.64. That swim was a touch off his lifetime best of 2:08.02, however, Hou put up a very strong breaststroke split, swimming a 36.78 on that 50. Also on the first day of the meet, Hou swam a 10:45.82 to win the 11-12 boys 1000 free. That marks the first time Hou has swum the 1000 free in his young career.

On the second day of the meet, Hou clocked a pair of personal bests. He first swam a 2:15.72 in the 200 fly, taking almost four seconds off his previous best. He then went on to post a 5:16.66 in the 500 free, taking 1.44 seconds of his previous best with the swim.

Hou’s Pacific Swim teammate Tristan Rousseau, also 12, won the 11-12 boys 500 free, speeding to a huge new personal best of 5:10.10. Rousseau came into the meet with a personal best of 5:19.06, marking a drop of just shy of nine seconds.

He was on fire all weekend, particularly in the freestyle events. Rousseau clocked new personal bests in the 50 free (26.00), 100 free (55.61), 200 free (1:58.36), and, of course, the 500 free (5:16.66). Of note, his 200 free time marked his first sub-2:00 performance of his career.