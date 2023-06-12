Brooks Curry Swims 48.42 as the Fastest American This Season

2023 TIGER AQUATICS TRISTAN VESSEL INVITE

June 9-12, 2023

LSU Natatorium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 LA Tiger Aquatics Tristan Vessel Invite”

Both age groupers and collegiate swimmers from LSU competed in LSU this past weekend at the Tristan Vessel Invite. Vessel was a local swimmer who died last year in a car crash.

After swimming the fastest time for Americans this season in prelims with a 48.51, Brooks Curry swam even faster in finals Sunday night with a 48.42. This was his first time swimming in finals this weekend.

Curry had not competed in the 100 free so far this season, but he now is the fastest American so far this season by 0.28 seconds. Jonny Kulow, a rising Arizona State sophomore, previously held the top time as he swam a 48.70 last weekend in his home pool in Tempe.

Curry’s time today now sneaks into top 25 in the World so far this season as he sits at #23 now. Pan Zhanle leads the World in the event this season as he swam a 47.22 at Chinese Nationals.

Curry’s best time in the event is a 47.90 which he swam in semifinals at Worlds last summer to finish seventh and move on to finals. In finals, he swam a 48.00 to finish fifth.

US Rankings, 2022-2023 Season, 100 LCM Free

Brooks Curry, LSU – 48.42 Jonny Kulow, Arizona State – 48.70 Matt King, Texas Ford Aquatics – 48.72 Ryan Held, Arizona State – 48.74 Hunter Armstrong, Cal Aquatics – 48.79

Maggie MacNeil swam a 57.12 when she swam butterfly during the 100 freestyle finals. She was slightly faster in prelims as she swam a 57.07 then. The full race is available on MacNeil’s Instagram story.

MacNeil is currently #2 in the World in the 100 fly this season as she swam a 56.54 at Canadian Trials at the end of March. MacNeil won gold in the event at the 2020 Olympics but did not swim the event at Worlds last summer as she competed only in relays for Canada.