Louisiana High School Swimmer Killed in Car Crash Wednesday Afternoon

Tristan Vessel, a 17-year-old Zachary High School Student in Baton Rouge, LA., was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon, local WBRZ 2 ABC reports.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Vessel’s car hit the guardrail on the busy I-110 highway, flipped, and subsequently caught fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to douse the flames, but found Vessel dead inside the vehicle.

According to sources who spoke to WBRZ 2, Vessel was on his way to swim practice Wednesday afternoon when the crash occurred.

Vessel competed for Zachary High during the high school season and Tiger Aquatics year-round. He swam at the Division I Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Championships in November, advancing to finals in the 100 fly. He also swam in the 200 free, finishing 22nd, as well as the 200 and 400 free relays. He scored in those same three events at the 2020 LHSAA Championships.

Vessel was a high school senior. Those close to Vessel informed WBRZ 2 that he had plans to attend college in Texas.

The crash remains under investigation.

ZCSD released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Tristan Vessel, a senior at Zachary High School. Our sincere condolences and most heartfelt prayers are with his family. We know that losing Tristan is not only difficult for his family, but for his friends, classmates, teammates, and our staff. During this time as the school community processes this tragic loss, we are providing counseling and support to our students and staff. The Zachary Community School District is one huge family, losing one affects us all. We will make every effort to assist our students and staff during this time of need. Please keep his family and our school family in your prayers.”