Southam & Casey Complete Sprint Trebles At Aussie Age Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream: Amazon Prime

Although no new national age records went down tonight in Adelaide at the 2022 Australian Age Championships, there were still several notable swims indicting the up-and-coming athletes within the nation are on the right trajectory.

Following up on her 100m freestyle win from yesterday, 15-year-old Hannah Casey rounded out her sweep of the sprints for age by taking the 50m free.

Topping the podium in 24.96, the Marist College athlete represented the only member of the field to get under 25 seconds, although Carlile’s Olivia Wunsch was right near the barrier with her silver medal-worthy 25.09. Nabbing bronze was Milla Jansen of Bond who touched in 25.65.

The trio finished in the same order in the aforementioned 100m free yesterday, with each of them remarkably dipping under the 55-second threshold as just 15-year-olds.

Also clinching the sprint free treble for his age group was 16-year-old Bond swimmer Flynn Southam.

After capturing the 200m and 100m freestyle golds here, including knocking down a new national age record in the latter, Southam completed the job with a solid 22.54 in the splash n’ dash tonight.

That came within .21 of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers’ age record of 22.33 from 2015, as well as sliced .13 off of Southam’s previous personal best of 22.67 from December.

Additional Winners: