World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5 Of Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Day five of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials represented the penultimate night of competition at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center. That means just one more day remains for athletes to add their names to the roster for next month in Fukuoka, Japan.

19-year-old Sam Short made the grade in the men’s 1500m freestyle, with the Rackley star adding the event to his lineup which already included the 400m and 800m free races. His winning time of 14:46.67 shaved nearly 2 seconds off of his previous career-quickest to continue his tear at this meet.

Fellow Commonwealth Games Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 200m back podium after producing a new lifetime best in the heats. Woodward set himself up for success in a prelim outing of 1:55.95 as his first-ever foray under the 1:56 barrier. He ultimately clocked 1:56.04 to still easily clear the qualification time for Fukuoka.

Olympic medalist Mollie O’Callaghan got the edge over Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time Emma McKeon in the women’s 100m free.

19-year-old O’Callaghan doubled up on her 200m free victory from earlier in the meet with a lifetime best of 52.48 while McKeon touched just .04 later in 52.52.

With the top 5 finishers here getting under the 54-second threshold, the Aussie women’s 4x100m free relay continues to look downright frightening for Fukuoka.

World Record holder and reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook got the job done in his signature 200m breast this evening. Although his time of 2:07.86 was slightly off the 2:07.62 logged at last month’s Sydney Open, it was enough to clear the field by over 5 seconds en route to victory.

Australian World Championships Individual Event Qualifiers Through Day 3