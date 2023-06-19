Pittsburgh Panthers Pick Up Bolles’ Breaststroker and Juniors Qualifier Drew Heck (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drew Heck, a recent graduate of Bolles School, has committed to joining the University of Pittsburgh for fall 2023. A fairly late commitment to the Panthers, he was part of a late run of impact contributors for Pitt as first-year head coach Chase Kreitler hits the recruiting trail hard to fill out his roster for next season.

I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh! Thank you to my friends, coaches, and family for helping me through this crazy process. Go Panthers!!!🟡🔵#H2P#Pittcommit

Heck, a native of Jacksonville, Fl, competes for the club team Bolles School Sharks as well as for the school’s team. He has a twin brother, William Heck, who is an Honorable Mention in the recently reranked class of 2023 and is committed to swim at another ACC school, NC State. When asked about potentially swimming against his brother, Drew Heck said,

Definitely looking forward to that match up. Our parents are the most excited for sure. We’ve been talking about this for a long time. Everyone loves a good twin rivalry.

Last fall, he helped lead Bolles to the FHSAA Class 1A Championship, where the team took the overall title. Individually at the high school meet, Heck placed 6th in the 100-yard fly (50.03) and 4th in the 100 breast (56.71). He also anchored the victorious 200 medley relay (1:28.05) in a split of 20.07. The relay was well under the Automatic All-American time of 1:32.90. Joining him on that relay were teammates; Carter Lancaster, his brother Will, and Aidan Paro.

Best SCY Times:

50 Free – 21.00

100 Breast – 56.56

200 Breast – 2:04.65

100 Fly – 50.03

Heck is heading up north to a Pittsburgh Panthers team that had a resurgent year in its first year under new head coach Chase Kreitler. The combined team broke over 30 program records and had 15 members qualify for the NCAAs.

At the 2023 ACC Championships, the men’s team finished in 7th place, half a point behind the 6th place team FSU. Heck’s arrival is fortuitous as Pitt’s top breaststrokers are both leaving the program. Flynn Crisci, who finished 5th in the 100 (51.87) is headed to Tennessee for his fifth year of eligibility and Cooper Van Der Laan, who finished 6th in the 200 (1:53.50) has graduated.

However, Pitt does return Jerry Chen, who is returning for his fifth year of eligibility. Chen finished 12th in the 100 breast (52.99) and 8th in the 200 breast (1:55.41).

Heck’s best times are a little way off of qualifying for finals in his best events. It took 54.26 to qualify in the 100 breast, 1:59.20 in the 200 breast, 19.94 in the 50 free, and 46.98 in the 100 fly.

Joining Heck this fall will be Ohio’s Josh Smith, Pennsylvania’s Drew Henry, and Polish swimmer Michal Piela.

