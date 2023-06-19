Mississippi Native Staten Rector Commits to D-III Carnegie Mellon for the Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mississippi native Staten Rector has committed to swim for Division III Carnegie Mellon University this upcoming fall.

Hailing from Brandon, Mississippi, Rector swims year-round for the Sunkist Swim Team and for his school’s team, Brandon High School.

After a lot of careful consideration, I’m proud to finally announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Carnegie Mellon University! This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends. Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to get to this point! Go tartans!

This past fall at the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class II Championships, he finished runner-up in the 50 free (21.64) but claimed gold in the 100 breast with a winning time of 59.75. Both of those times stand as personal bests. At the meet in 2021, he finished runner-up in 50 free but in 21.94. He also earned 4th place in the 100 free, finishing in 48.21.

More recently, Rector swam at the Speedo Sectionals – Cary meet for the Sunkist Swim Team. In addition to the 50 free (22.20) and 100 breast (1:00.25), he added the 100-yard free and fly to his line-up, swimming 49.75 and 53.84, respectively.

Rector was also voted by his senior class as “Most Likely to Succeed.” In addition to that accolade, Rector was highly involved in the school community organizing voter registration drives and being a member of the Mississippi Secretary of State Student Ambassador program.

Best SCY Times:

50 Free – 21.64

100 Free – 48.21

100 Breast – 59.75

100 Fly – 53.48

The Carnegie Mellon Tartans compete in the University Athletic Association, a D-III conference with schools hailing from Missouri (Washington University in St. Louis) to Massachusetts (Brandeis University). At the 2023 Championships, the team finished 4th out of 8 teams.

The Tartans were led by diver Jud Kyle, who finished in 2nd place in both the one- and three-meter diving competitions. Their top place in the 50 free was 8th (20.73) by Arnav Deshpande. Teammate Erik Feldman equaled that performance with an 8th place of his own in the 100 free (45.67).

Rector is just outside of making finals in his top events. It took 21.25 in the 50 free, 46.57 in the 100 free, 50.67 in the 100 fly, and 58.17 in the 100 breast.

Joining Rector in the CMU class of 2027 are Brayden Morford, Jerry Chu, Andy Lu, Thomas Xiao, Shivansh Singhal, Paul Deynega, Harrison Quach, and Aaron Lee.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.