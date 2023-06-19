Virginia Tech Promotes Albert Subirats to Associate Head Coach

Venezuelan Olympian and Virginia Tech assistant coach Albert Subirats was promoted to associate head coach and men’s recruiting coordinator after five seasons with the Hokies as an assistant coach.

During his time as an assistant coach, the men achieved their highest NCAA finish in program history in 2023 (9th) and Youssef Ramadan claimed the first national title in program history. The women have also made great strides under Subirats, moving from 40th to 20th, marking their highest NCAA finish in a decade during the 2023 season.

Subirats has also greatly contributed to the Hokies’ recruiting efforts, bringing in NCAA contenders such as Emma Atkinson, Carmen Weiler Sastre, Sarah Shackelford, Ramadan, Carles Coll Marti, and AJ Pouch. In the last two seasons, the Hokies’ recruiting classes have been ranked within the top 10. Head coach Sergio Lopez Miro noted that he “can’t thank Coach Albert enough for his tremendous work these past five seasons at all levels.”

During his swimming career, Subirats represented Venezuela internationally, where he competed at the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympic Games, achieving a highest finish of 11th in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2008 Beijing Games. In 2007, he claimed Venezuela’s first long course World Champs medal with bronze in the 100-meter butterfly. He would go on to claim the world title in the 50-meter butterfly (SCM) at the 2010 World Championships. He still holds long-course national records in the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 backstroke.

At the NCAA level, Subirats represented the University of Arizona where he was a national champion in the 100-yard butterfly in 2006 and 2007, while also claiming another individual title in the 100-yard backstroke in 2006.

With Subirats’ promotion and Virginia Tech’s stellar 2023-2024 recruiting class including Vedaant Madhavan, Daniil Pancerevas, Kate Anderson, and Courtney Phillips in the 16-strong contingent, the Hokies are set to improve upon their standing at last year’s NCAA Championships on both sides.