Lucy Thomas Wins 100 Breast in 1:07.63, Now #3 Performer in 15-16 Age Group

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lucy Thomas took down her previous 100-meter breaststroke meet record from prelims with a 1:07.63 to win Monday’s final on the first night of US Junior Nationals.

The new personal best for the 16-year-old Elmbrook Swim Club standout ties her with Zoe Bartel (2017 World Championships) for third-fastest all-time in the 15-16 national age group (NAG). Thomas shaved nearly half a second off her prelims record thanks to an impressive second 50, where she pulled away from Denver Hilltoppers’ Emma Weber to secure the title by .68 seconds.

Splits Comparison, Final vs. Prelims

Meet Record – Final Previous Record – Prelims First 50 31.55 31.51 Second 50 36.08 36.56 100 Breast Total 1:07.63 1:08.07

Thomas broke the 1:09 barrier for the first time back in April at International Team Trials. Now the recent Stanford commit is one of only seven swimmers in the history of her NAG to go under 1:08. She’s in elite company, as the only two swimmers faster than her are both Olympic gold medalists in the event.

Top NAG Performers, Girls 15-16

Thomas’ best 100-yard breast time would have earned a spot in the finals at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The Wisconsin native is ranked as SwimSwam’s No. 8 recruit in the high school class of 2023. Her Elmbrook Swim Club earned gold medal status from USA Swimming last year as the No. 16 club in the nation.