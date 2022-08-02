Elmbrook Lowers Their Women’s LCM 200 Medley Relay 15-18 NAG: 1:51.41

2022 Speedo Junior Championships

Elmbrook Swim Club cracked the women’s 200 medley relay national age group record during day one’s finals session of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships. Their team of 16-year-olds Maggie Wanezek and Lucy Thomas, 17-year-old Campbell Stoll, and 18-year-old Abby Wanezek touched the wall first with a time of 1:51.41, lowering their own 15-18 age group record.

The same quartet clocked a time of 1:51.55 during time trials at the Summer Championships in August 2021 to set the previous record. The biggest difference today was Maggie Wanezek who led off in 28.39 on the backstroke compared to her previous split of 28.54 and Thomas who blasted a 30.44 breaststroke split compared to her 31.05 last summer. Abby Wanezek was right on her 2021 split while Stoll was within half a second of hers.

Split Comparison: Elmbrook 2022 vs 2021 NAG

EBSC 2022 NAG EBSC 2021 NAG 50m 28.39 (M Wanezek) 28.54 (M Wanezek) 100m 30.44 (Thomas) 31.05 (Thomas) 150m 27.34 (Stoll) 26.74 (Stoll) 200m 25.24 (A Wanezek) 25.22 (A Wanezek) Final Time 1:51.41 1:51.55

Thomas was coming off an incredible 100 breast performance less than an hour before the relays. She won the event in 1:07.63, the third all-time fastest time ever swam by a 15-16-year-old.

The same Elmbrook Swim Club squad currently holds the 400 medley relay 15-18 national age group record which they also broke at the Summer Championships in August 2021. They crushed the short course 200 medley relay NAG a few months later in March 2022.

These Elmbrook swimmers have a busy weekend ahead of them besides their potential further rampage on relay national age group records. Maggie Wanezek is ranked 2nd in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 back, and 9th in the 100 free 100 while Stoll is ranked 3rd in the 100 fly and 6th in 200 IM.