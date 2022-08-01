Lucy Thomas Breaks Juniors Meet Record in 100 Breast, #6 15-16 All Time

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

During a short but fast prelim session this morning in Irvine, the likely swim of the morning came from Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas, who broke the USA Swimming Junior National meet record in the 100 breast, clocking a 1:08.07 to take the top seed. She snuck just under Zoe Bartel’s 2016 mark of 1:08.11. The swim was also a .75 second drop for the National Junior Teamer.

Thomas now moves up the all time USA Swimming Age Group rankings, checking in at 7th all time for 15-16 girls. She moves into great company in the top 10, including Olympic champions Megan Quann (Jendrick), Lydia Jacoby, and Anita Nall (Richesson) who all sit inside USA Swimming’s top 10.

All time Top 10 15-16 Girls 100 Breast

Thomas dominated her heat with impressive early speed, going out in a blistering 31.51, 7 tenths faster than any other swimmer in the field. While her back half was not as dominant as her front half, Thomas will have an opportunity to tighten up her second 50 this evening.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The swim also has potential future NCAA ramifications, as the rising high school senior will join the Stanford Cardinal in just over a year. Stanford has struggled with their breaststroke group in recent years with breaststroke ace Allie Raab dealing with injuries for much of her Cardinal career, so Thomas’ arrival on The Farm will be a welcome sight next fall.