Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018.

McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today with a 2-second lead over the field including second-place finisher Masse of Canada who swam a 2:07.81. McKeown took out the race fast but conservative compared to her strategy at the 2022 World Championships, splitting a 30.09 compared to the 29.59 she went out in Budapest. She had a stronger final 50 here though, ending in 31.56 compared to the 31.70 she finished.

Split Comparison – McKeown Commonwealth Games vs McKeown World Championships vs Masse 2018

McKeown 2022 Commonwealth Games McKeown 2022 World Championships Masse 2018 50m 30.09 29.59 29.66 100m 1:02.02 (31.93) 1:01.51 (31.92) 1:01.39 (31.73) 150m 1:34.04 (32.02) 1:33.38 (31.87) 1:33.39 (32.00) 200m 2:05.60 (31.56) 2:05.08 (31.70) 2:05.98 (32.59)

Scotland’s Katie Shanahan rounded out the Commonwealth Games podium with a time of 2:09.22, out touching 4th place finisher Minna Atherton of Austria by .18.

The following was reported by James Sutherland:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019

Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021

(AUS) – 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 2:05.98, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2018

(CAN) – 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:05.98

The reigning Olympic and world champion made it look easy in the final of the women’s 200 backstroke, as Kaylee McKeown took the lead from the get-go and extended it throughout the race, winning gold in a time of 2:05.60.

The Australian breaks the Games Record of 2:05.98, set by Kylie Masse in 2018, and comes just over half a second off her World Championship-winning showing from six weeks ago in Budapest (2:05.08).

Masse pulled away from Minna Atherton on the back-half to claim silver in 2:07.81, while Scotland’s Katie Shanahan continued her impressive performance here as she closed in 32.68 to run down Atherton and snag bronze in a lifetime best of 2:09.22.

Atherton settled for fourth in 2:09.40.