Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List (PDF)
- Live Results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
- Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018.
McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today with a 2-second lead over the field including second-place finisher Masse of Canada who swam a 2:07.81. McKeown took out the race fast but conservative compared to her strategy at the 2022 World Championships, splitting a 30.09 compared to the 29.59 she went out in Budapest. She had a stronger final 50 here though, ending in 31.56 compared to the 31.70 she finished.
Split Comparison – McKeown Commonwealth Games vs McKeown World Championships vs Masse 2018
|McKeown 2022 Commonwealth Games
|McKeown 2022 World Championships
|Masse 2018
|50m
|30.09
|29.59
|29.66
|100m
|1:02.02 (31.93)
|1:01.51 (31.92)
|
1:01.39 (31.73)
|150m
|1:34.04 (32.02)
|1:33.38 (31.87)
|
1:33.39 (32.00)
|200m
|2:05.60 (31.56)
|2:05.08 (31.70)
|
2:05.98 (32.59)
Scotland’s Katie Shanahan rounded out the Commonwealth Games podium with a time of 2:09.22, out touching 4th place finisher Minna Atherton of Austria by .18.
The following was reported by James Sutherland:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019
- Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021
- Commonwealth Games Record: 2:05.98, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:05.98
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:05.60 GR
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:07.81
- Katie Shanahan (SCO), 2:09.22
- Minna Atherton (AUS), 2:09.40
- Holly McGill (SCO), 2:13.00
- Charlotte Evans (WAL), 2:14.26
- Cassie Wild (SC), 2:18.32
- Gemma Atherley (JEY), 2:18.53
The reigning Olympic and world champion made it look easy in the final of the women’s 200 backstroke, as Kaylee McKeown took the lead from the get-go and extended it throughout the race, winning gold in a time of 2:05.60.
The Australian breaks the Games Record of 2:05.98, set by Kylie Masse in 2018, and comes just over half a second off her World Championship-winning showing from six weeks ago in Budapest (2:05.08).
Masse pulled away from Minna Atherton on the back-half to claim silver in 2:07.81, while Scotland’s Katie Shanahan continued her impressive performance here as she closed in 32.68 to run down Atherton and snag bronze in a lifetime best of 2:09.22.
Atherton settled for fourth in 2:09.40.