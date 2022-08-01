Alec Enyeart Swims 15:05.10 1500 Free, #9 17-18 in US All-Time

2022 SUMMER NCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 27-31, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting the final night of NCSAs in Indianapolis was Alec Enyeart of Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City. Enyeart dominated the men’s 1500 freestyle winning by over 20 seconds touching in a 15:05.10. Notably, that time was a best for the Texas commit and moves him up from #17 to #9 in the 17-18 age group of all time.

Also highlighting the final night was 15 year old Annam Olasewere of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club who won the women’s 50 free in a 25.44. That time ties her for #21 in the 15-16 age group of all-time, notably placing her right behind Torri Huske. This was the second meet where Olasewere has been under the 26 second mark.

NC State commit Kyle Ponsler swept the IM events as he won the 200 IM in a 2:02.99. That was a huge best time for Ponsler as his previous best stood at a 2:04.61 from March 2021. His time here also moves him in to the top 100 all-time for the 17-18 age group as he now sits at #67. Finishing behind Ponsler was Lando D’Ariano who touched in a 2:03.74. The 16 year old’s time places him at #16 in the 15-16 age group.

Also slipping into the top 100 in their age group for all-time was Campbell Chase of Cor Swimming. Chase won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:14.12, winning by over a second and a half. That was a best time for Chase as her previous best stood at a 2:16.68 which she swam in April to finish 14th. Notably, her time here would have finished fourth. In addition, her time here also places her at #24 in the 15-16 age group of all-time.

The men’s 50 back was the closest race of the night as JT Ewing of Arlington Aquatic Club tied with John Crush of Lakeside. Both swimmers touched in a 26.28. In addition to winning the 50 back, Ewing also was a member of the winning Arlington Aquatic Club 400 medley relay as he led off in a 55.33. The team also consisted of Collin McKenzie, Nolan Dunkel, and Kellen Cameron as they finished in a final time of 3:46.08.

After winning events the last 2 nights, Levenia Sim of TNT picked up a win in the women’s 50 back touching in a 28.68.

Nation’s Capital women’s 400 medley relay of Aris Runnels, Eleanor Sun, Ella Myers, and Camille Spink won in a final time of 4:13.76. Notably, they won by over two and a half seconds.

After winning the 100 free earlier in the meet, Cade Duncan won the men’s 50 free in a 23.16. The 2023 Northwestern commit has a best time of 23.05 which he swam earlier in the meet leading off the 200 free relay.

Lainey Mullins of Suburban Seahawks won the women’s 800 free in a 8:46.63. That was just off her best of 8:46.32 which she swam earlier in the month.