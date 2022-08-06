Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals

2022 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

August 3 – August 7, 2022

Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, VA

LCM (50m)

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”

Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia.

Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.

Today in the 200 back, he swam 5:12.53, lowering the world record he set in May 2022 by almost 15 seconds. He almost reset the 50 backstroke record he swam on day 2, touching at the 50 in 1:13.13. He’ll get another chance at that record as he’s racing the 50 back individually, as well as the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Danielle Herrmann set a world record in the women’s 35-39 100 breaststroke. The 35-year-old hit 1:10.47, cutting almost two seconds off the previous record which stood at 1:12.34 and was set by Katie Glenn in 2013. Herrmann was out in 32.24 and came home in 38.23. In April, she set the world record for her age group in the 50 breaststroke at 31.88. That was her first world record and she’ll have a chance to break it later in the meet. Herrmann swam at the University of Kansas and competed at the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. She’s shown that she’s capable of bringing the record down even futher; in 2019, when she was in the 30-34 age group, she broke 1:10 in the 100 breast for the first time at U.S. Nationals.

David Guthrie set the third world record of the day. The Lone Star Masters swimmer went 1:11.64 in the men’s 100 breaststroke, setting a world record in the 60-64 age group. He clipped .08 seconds off the previous record, which he owned. Guthrie was inducted into the Masters International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2014.

USMS Records Set on Day 3