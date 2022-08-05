Willard Lamb Sets Second WR in Two Days at USMS Summer Nationals

2022 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

August 3 – August 7, 2022

Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, VA

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”

One day after setting a world record in the 1500 freestyle, the first man in the 100-104 age group to swim the event, Willard Lamb followed it up with a world record in the 100 backstroke.

Lamb is 99, but ages up this year so competes in the 100-104 age group.

He clocked 2:29.17, breaking his own world record by over 18 seconds. He set his previous record in May at 2:47.35 as his 100 split in the 200 back (where he set another world record in 5:28.37). At Nationals, Lamb was 1:12.33 on the way out, and came home in 1:16.84.

According to SPLASHForward, Lamb swims three days a week. Pre-pandemic, he was swimming a mile five days a week, and had been doing that since his late eighties.

Lamb has more opportunities to set records this week as he’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, and 200 back.

In addition to Lamb’s swim, there were four other FINA Masters World Records set on Day 2 of USMS Nationals.

Dan Stephenson of Rose Bowl Masters set a world record in the men’s 65-69 800 freestyle, swimming 10:01.92. Stephenson competed 1976 Olympic Trials. He was set to give the Olympic team another shot in 1980, but the U.S boycotted the Games. The boycott caused him to retire, and he only returned to the sport in his fifties. He also holds the world record for 60-64 year-olds in the 200 freestyle.

North Carolina Masters’ Erika Braun broke the world record in the women’s 50-54 50 butterfly. Braun is a two-time Olympic Trials qualifier and holds six world records, including two in relay events, but this is her first in the 50-54 age group. Braun touched in 29.47, breaking the old record of 29.82 set by Susan Williams in 2016.

There were also two relay world records broken. The Club Tribe women set a new record in the 200-239 medley relay, going 2:08.87 and breaking a 12-year-old record. In the men’s 280-319 medley relay, the Sarasota Sharks went 2:15.24 to reset the world record. The numbers refer to the total of the relay team’s age.

Other Notable Swims

Fresh off U.S. Nationals in Irvine where she placed fifth in the 100 fly, Ai Soma set a USMS Record in the women’s 25-29 50 butterfly, posting 26.78. In the same event but the 18-24 age group, Alicia Cardie of Colorado Masters swam 27.83, setting a USMS record as well.

Following up their world record teammates, the Club Tribe men went 1:44.55, setting a USMS record in the men's 100-119 200 medley relay.

The meet is live-streamed on YouTube each day. To see any of the records broken on Day 2, click here.