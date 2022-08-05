Daily Swim Coach Workout #738

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1x

team stretch @ 12:00

8×125 @ 2:00 odds – 75 free/50 stroke, evens- 50 free/75 IM

break @ 2:00

1x

400 social kick with fins @ 7:00

4×100 kick with fins @ 2:00 BA

break @ 2:00

3x

75 pull @ 1:30 (50 free/25 IMO by round)

75 pull @ 1:30 (25 free/25 IMO by round)

75 pull @ 1:30 (25 IMO by round/50 free)

25 pull @ :45 choice

break @ 5:00

1x

3x

50 stroke RR 200 +1

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

4x

50 stroke RR 200

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

1×100 choice kick @ 2:30

3x

25 stroke RR 100 +1

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

4x

25 stroke RR 100

25 choice moderate

1×100 choice kick @ 2:30

3x

50 free RR 200 +1

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

4x

50 free RR 200

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

1×100 choice kick @ 2:30

3x

25 free RR 100 +1

25 choice moderate @ :10 rest

4x

25 free RR 100

25 choice moderate

1×100 choice kick @ 2:30



