Daily Swim Coach Workout #738

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1x
team stretch @ 12:00
8×125 @ 2:00 odds – 75 free/50 stroke, evens- 50 free/75 IM
break @ 2:00
1x
400 social kick with fins @ 7:00
4×100 kick with fins @ 2:00 BA
break @ 2:00
3x
75 pull @ 1:30 (50 free/25 IMO by round)
75 pull @ 1:30 (25 free/25 IMO by round)
75 pull @ 1:30 (25 IMO by round/50 free)
25 pull @ :45 choice
break @ 5:00
1x
3x
50 stroke RR 200 +1
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
4x
50 stroke RR 200
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
1×100 choice kick @ 2:30
3x
25 stroke RR 100 +1
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
4x
25 stroke RR 100
25 choice moderate
1×100 choice kick @ 2:30
3x
50 free RR 200 +1
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
4x
50 free RR 200
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
1×100 choice kick @ 2:30
3x
25 free RR 100 +1
25 choice moderate @ :10 rest
4x
25 free RR 100
25 choice moderate
1×100 choice kick @ 2:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IMO = IM Order
BA = Best Average
RR = Race Rehearsal (focus is on the swimmers want to swim the race technique and also the race pace). I wanted my swimmers to focus on more than just time…
Brad Grieshop
Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics
