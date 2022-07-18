Michael Phelps Texted Ryan Murphy After The 2022 World Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

6-time Olympic medalist and Speedo Athlete, Ryan Murphy, is happy with his 2022 World Championships performance. Apparently the GOAT Michael Phelps is as well. Ryan shared that Michael sent him a nice text after the competition.

It’s always interesting to talk with Ryan. He’s plain-spoken about his competition. In this podcast Ryan breaks down racing Thomas Ceccon, who broke Ryan’s world record in the 100 back, dropping a monstrous 51.6. Ryan earned silver with a 51.97, a mere .12 off his PB.

Ryan finally broke the seal, earning his first lcm World Championships individual gold medal in the 200 back, which is interesting because, apparently, Ryan and his coach Dave Durden focused on 100 back training on the long run-up to World Champs.

In the podcast the 3-time Olympic gold medalist confesses his awareness of his even-year success rate (thanks to his data-driven brother), talks Speedo backstroke tech suit development, and he unpacks what he thinks it’ll take to be in the hunt for gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

